Recent Posts from the Community
- Big News for Venezuela, Japan and #lgbtrights [Data Driven Cultures]
By following #lgbtrights, I hope to learn about new places becoming more accepting of people. I also hope to keep up with political decisions regarding equality. In addition, I will learn about the lg
- Collecting #keystoneXL [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about #keystoneXL to explore how the current events surrounding the rising issue elicits different emotions and responses throughout America. I chose this hashtag to investigat
- Collecting #woke [Data Driven Cultures]
While reading different tweets from each of the examples of hashtags given to us, I found #woke to be one of the more interesting ones. It is a slang word I have heard before, yet haven’t been able to
- collecting #standingrock [Data Driven Cultures]
I have just initialized the interweb mechanisms for collecting twitter data containing #standingrock. In all seriousness, I am very interested to see the dichotomy of supporters of the standing rock s
- Collecting #muslimban [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about the #muslimban hashtag to explore how Americans feel about Donald Trumps recent executive order. The reason I chose muslimban is because it resembles a increasingly curre
- collecting #lgbtrights [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about #lgbtrights to see who is standing up for equality and how political decisions can raise emotions and bring people together in the lgbt community
- Collecting #ISIS [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about the #ISIS hashtag to explore how the topic is being discussed throughout the world, specifically in light of current events and the new presidency. I have a particular inter
- Collecting #ObamaCare [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data on the hashtag #ObamaCare to determine whose going to pay for President Trump's new policies, and to see how people all over the world react to Trump's new policies. #ObamaCare
- Collecting #MakeAmericaGreatAgain [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about the #MakeAmericaGreatAgain hashtag to see how @America is trending in light of recent events. I am curious to see how many people are using the #MakeAmericaGreatAgain in re
- Collecting #BlackLivesMatter [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data on #BlackLivesMatter to see how political, religious, philosophical, etc. people's posts/ reflections are.
- Collecting #StandwithPP [Data Driven Cultures]
This represents my collection of data about the #StandwithPP hashtag to explore recent interactions on twitter regarding planned parenthood. With the current political atmosphere surrounding women
- collecting #islamophobia [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about #islamophobia to see how people in America feel about current Islamic issues. I choose this hashtag because there is a lot going on in the country in relation to what is
- Collecting #ThisIsNotNormal [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about the hashtag #ThisIsNotNormal to explore reactions to actions being taken by the new Trump administration. I chose this hashtag because many of the people I follow on Twitter
- Collecting #WhyIMarch [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about the #WhyIMarch hashtag to explore the variety of issues that people all over the world are protested against in the women's march and will continue to protest in the future.
- Collecting #NoDAPL [Data Driven Cultures]
I am collecting data about the conversation on the Dakota Access Pipeline and the intersection between environmental and social issues. I chose this hashtag because the Dakota Access Pipeline spans a
How do I begin?
1. If you are member of the Trinity community and wish to create a blog or website, please fill out the Request a site form.
2. We will create the site as requested and notify you when it is ready.
3. Follow the instructions on the Getting Started page to begin creating your site or click the Dashboard link to begin customizing and adding content to your site.
Recent Banter Comments