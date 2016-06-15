Recent Posts from the Community
- [The Digital Image of the City]
Whilst creating Trinity College’s own CLI archive, one can (and should) look to other existing archives for inspiration. Certain aspects could be replicated in the CLI archive, whilst others may serve
- Do Connecticut's privately-managed charter schools [Cities, Suburbs & Schools Project at Trinity College]
A few weeks ago, attorney Wendy Lecker asked me in an interview for the Stamford Advocate, "Do Connecticut charter schools outperform district schools?" My answer was, "Not exactly". As my Choi
- Wampanoags of Aquinnah - Piktochart [Sense of Place in the Native Northeast]
https://magic.piktochart.com/output/19198747-wampanoag-people-of-noepe I was unable to embed the piktochart, as I do not remember which piece of code needed to be eliminated to make it work. Plea
- Woodland Revolt - Mashpee [Sense of Place in the Native Northeast]
William Apess, while not a Mashpee Indian, came to be adopted by them as he made a significant impact through a combination of his teachings of God’s words and political devotion. His entire family wa
- Beerbohm collection [The Bibliophile's Lair]
This just in! Over 200 volumes from the house collection of Watkinson Trustee (and currently its chair) Hugh Macgill, who has served on the Board since 1992. The bulk of the collection comprises wo
- Assistant Professor of Psychology Michael A. Grubb [Faculty Highlights]
Trinity College Assistant Professor of Psychology Michael A. Grubb is the first author of a paper titled “Neuroanatomy Accounts for Age-Related Changes in Risk Preferences,” which was recently publish
- The Home-Stretch (Literally) []
As my time abroad is rapidly coming to an end, I'm having a hard time grasping how quickly it went by! Although I can't deny that I'm so looking forward to being back on campus in the Spring...a part
- The Hibakusha Experience: Nakazawa's Barefoot Gen [The Past as Protest and Prophecy in Postwar Japanese Cinema]
In his introduction to the first volume of Hadashi no Gen (the acclaimed 1973 manga series), author Keiji Nakazawa states, “I named my main character Gen in the hope that he would become a root or sou
- Mashpee Lands as Sites of American Leisure [Sense of Place in the Native Northeast]
The location of Mashpee on Cape Cod kept the Wampanoag isolated from initial European contact and influence. Throughout the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, political structures in New England wer
- Chronicling The Community Learning Initiative: For [The Digital Image of the City]
[gview file="http://commons.trincoll.edu/amst-digitalcity/files/2016/12/AMST-409-final.word_.docx"]
- Hidden Study Spots []
One of the things that I have missed the most about Trinity while abroad for the semester is having access to my personal roster of hidden study spots. Although Trinity has an incredible library with
- Vijay Prashad Discusses New Book at UN Headquarter [Faculty Highlights]
[caption id="attachment_1052" align="alignleft" width="300"] (Left to right) Andrew Gilmour, assistant secretary-general for human rights and head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Righ
- Final Paper- Jordan Abrams [The Digital Image of the City]
Over the last few months in the Digital Image of a City class with Professor Gieseking, we have covered an array of topics. We started the year off discussing the idea of a college and what it means t
- Final Paper [The Digital Image of the City]
[gview file="http://commons.trincoll.edu/amst-digitalcity/files/2016/12/Final-Paper.doc"] Griffin Foley Final Assignment Digital Image of the City December 15, 2016 How to Foster Relati
- Asimov's SF [The Bibliophile's Lair]
[Posted by Ashley Esposito, a graduate student in American Studies doing an internship in the Watkinson] Leigh Couch Collection in progress… As my time with this collection draws to a close, I w
How do I begin?
1. If you are member of the Trinity community and wish to create a blog or website, please fill out the Request a site form.
2. We will create the site as requested and notify you when it is ready.
3. Follow the instructions on the Getting Started page to begin creating your site or click the Dashboard link to begin customizing and adding content to your site.
Recent Banter Comments