Action Lab welcomes Hartford proposals by Sept 30

Got an idea about how to strengthen Hartford? We can help research the problem and offer possible soutions. The Liberal Arts Action Lab invites Hartford community partners to submit a 3-paragraph proposal on a problem or question that you’d like help answering with a team of student and faculty researchers from Capital Community College and Trinity College. We broadly define community partners as neighborhood groups, non-profit organizations, government agencies, social entrepreneuers, etc.

Proposals submitted by September 30th will be prioritized by our Hartford Resident Advisory Board, then matched with interested students and faculty. The Action Lab will select up to 5 proposals to become teams, which will work together from January-May 2018. Learn how to apply and contact Megan Brown, Action Lab Director, to discuss and refine your idea into a proposal.

Image above: Liberal Arts Action Lab Director Megan Brown (near center, with laptop) listens to ideas from Hartford community partners. Photo by Amber Montalvo.