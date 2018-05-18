Job posting: Communications and Program Assistant

Come work with us! This new full-time Communications and Program Assistant position is jointly funded by the Connecticut Data Collaborative and Trinity College. The candidate will work at Trinity’s new downtown Hartford campus at 10 Constitution Plaza and report to two supervisors: Michelle Riordan-Nold, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Data Collaborative, and Megan Brown, the Director of the Liberal Arts Action Lab, a program by Trinity College and Capital Community College. The Assistant will be responsible for providing administrative and logistical support for events and classes, both those held at 10 Constitution Plaza and those sponsored by the employers at offsite locations, in order to build and maintain relationships with community partners. Also, the Assistant will develop effective print and digital communications and provide overall administrative support for these organizations.

To receive full consideration, we encourage candidates to apply online (with cover letter and resume) by June 4th, 2018. The successful candidate may begin July 8th or shortly afterwards.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Event management at 10 Constitution and other locations, including:

Welcoming guests during regular business hours

Providing logistical support to events both onsite and offsite

Coordinating with external venues and partners seeking to use space at 10 Constitution Plaza

Set-up and break-down of events

Communication with event attendees, including notification, registration, and follow-up

Scheduling events with multiple organizations

Working with Eventbrite and CTData’s content management system

Providing administrative support for all classes and events, including ensuring materials for classes are in order (sufficient copies of booklets and handouts) and, entering survey data, scanning surveys once entered

Social media and communication management:

Creating and updating posters, flyers, and social media posts in Canva

Advertising events via social media, including Twitter and Facebook, on a regular schedule

Compiling and maintaining mailing lists

Compiling content for monthly newsletters

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required

1-2 years’ experience in an office environment

Familiarity with both Mac and Windows environments

Familiarity with Microsoft Office (including Excel) and Google Documents, and willingness to learn new software

Familiarity with social media and website data and analysis

Fluency in Spanish is desired

Physical and Scheduling Requirements:

Ability to set-up for events including re-arranging chairs and tables

Occasional weekends and nights for events, with overtime pay

Wages, benefits, and hours:

Minimum starting salary is $18.15 per hour, with excellent benefits provided by Trinity College. Hours are approximately 9am-4:30pm, with 30-minute lunch breaks, for 35 hours/week, plus overtime pay for occasional evening/weekend events.

See official posting and apply online: https://trincoll.peopleadmin.com/postings/1641