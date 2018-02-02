Open House and Info Session: Friday Feb 16th

The Liberal Arts Action Lab, a partnership between Capital Community College and Trinity College, welcomes the public to attend its open house on Friday, February 16th 2018 from 12-1pm at our downtown location, 10 Constitution Plaza. See our transportation page for directions.

Action Lab Director Megan Brown will deliver a brief presentation of our work from 12:15-12:30pm, and will be available with others to answer questions. RSVP at the bottom of this page by Feb 14th to help us plan a light lunch for guests.

Through the Action Lab, Hartford community partners define problems facing the city, and collaborate with teams of students and faculty from Capital and Trinity to research and publicly share possible solutions. The Lab launched in January 2018 with five research teams:

Eviction Project, with partner CT Fair Housing Center

Mapping Blight Project, with partner Community Solutions

PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) Project, with partners Wildaliz Bermudez and Justin Ortiz, Hartford Court of Common Council, and Open Communities Alliance

Creative Placemaking Project, with partner HartBeat Ensemble

Parent Engagement Project, with partner Hartford Public Library

These research teams will present their findings on the web and at a public event on Monday April 30th, afternoon time TBA.

Learn how to apply to participate in the next round of Action Lab projects in Fall 2018. Applications are due Feb 23rd from Hartford community partners (broadly defined to include neighborhood groups, non-profit organizations, government agencies, social entrepreneurs, and others focused on the city). Applications from prospective faculty fellows and students are due on March 23rd.