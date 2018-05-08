Spring Digital Poster Fair
Thank you to everyone who attended the Liberal Arts Action Lab’s inaugural digital poster fair on Monday, April 30. Action Lab students from Capital Community College and Trinity College worked hard this past semester alongside their community partners to investigate a pressing problem facing Hartford and to propose solutions, and you can view their work on the web at http://action-lab.org
Project Team Websites, Spring 2018
Eviction Project, https://action-lab.org/eviction
- Community Partner: Connecticut Fair Housing Center
- Students: Anjenique White and Lindsay Pressman
North Hartford Promise Zone Mapping Project, https://action-lab.org/mapping-blight
- Community Partner: Community Solutions
- Students: Garret Forst and Lindon James
PILOT Messaging Project, https://action-lab.org/pilot-messaging
- Community Partner: Councilmember Wildaliz Bermudez and Open Community Alliance
- Students: Michael Barlowski, Luke Blough, Haley Dougherty, and Max Eichner
Creative Placemaking Project, https://action-lab.org/creative-placemaking
- Community Partner: HartBeat Ensemble
- Students: Josephine Bensa, Jane Bisson, Giana Moreno, and Aulona Zeka
Parent Engagement Project, https://action-lab.org/parent-engagement
- Community Partner: Hartford Public Library
- Students: Ali Odermann, Tyesha Rodriguez, Clinton Triumph
In Fall 2018, a new cohort of over 20 Action Lab students will work on a new crop of projects:
- Food Stories Project, in partnership with Hartford Food Systems
- Opportunity Youth Project, in partnership with Capital Workforce Partners
- Home Ownership Project, in partnership with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Sustainable Foods Project, in partnership with the Hartford Office of Sustainability
To learn more about the projects we will be working on next semester, please visit http://commons.trincoll.edu/action-lab/fall-2018-teams.
If you would like to learn more about the Action Lab or discuss how to submit a proposal for a future project, please contact Action Lab Director Megan Brown. We will be accepting Hartford community partner proposals in September 2018 for our next round of projects to begin in January 2019.