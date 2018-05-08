Spring Digital Poster Fair

Thank you to everyone who attended the Liberal Arts Action Lab’s inaugural digital poster fair on Monday, April 30. Action Lab students from Capital Community College and Trinity College worked hard this past semester alongside their community partners to investigate a pressing problem facing Hartford and to propose solutions, and you can view their work on the web at http://action-lab.org

Project Team Websites, Spring 2018



Eviction Project, https://action-lab.org/eviction

Community Partner: Connecticut Fair Housing Center

Students: Anjenique White and Lindsay Pressman

North Hartford Promise Zone Mapping Project, https://action-lab.org/mapping-blight

Community Partner: Community Solutions

Students: Garret Forst and Lindon James

PILOT Messaging Project, https://action-lab.org/pilot-messaging

Community Partner: Councilmember Wildaliz Bermudez and Open Community Alliance

Students: Michael Barlowski, Luke Blough, Haley Dougherty, and Max Eichner

Creative Placemaking Project, https://action-lab.org/creative-placemaking

Community Partner: HartBeat Ensemble

Students: Josephine Bensa, Jane Bisson, Giana Moreno, and Aulona Zeka

Parent Engagement Project, https://action-lab.org/parent-engagement

Community Partner: Hartford Public Library

Students: Ali Odermann, Tyesha Rodriguez, Clinton Triumph

In Fall 2018, a new cohort of over 20 Action Lab students will work on a new crop of projects:

Food Stories Project, in partnership with Hartford Food Systems

Opportunity Youth Project, in partnership with Capital Workforce Partners

Home Ownership Project, in partnership with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Sustainable Foods Project, in partnership with the Hartford Office of Sustainability

To learn more about the projects we will be working on next semester, please visit http://commons.trincoll.edu/action-lab/fall-2018-teams.

If you would like to learn more about the Action Lab or discuss how to submit a proposal for a future project, please contact Action Lab Director Megan Brown. We will be accepting Hartford community partner proposals in September 2018 for our next round of projects to begin in January 2019.