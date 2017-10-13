Students and Faculty Fellows: Apply to Action Lab by Oct 31st

Now that we have our list of proposed projects, we are actively recruiting Trinity and Capital students to apply to take part in the Liberal Arts Action Lab this spring.

As a student in the Action Lab, you will work in teams of 4-5 to design and implement a research project that was proposed by a Hartford community group and chosen because it has the potential to improve the city.

To apply, you will fill in the online registration form and rank your project choices. Applications are due October 31.

Need guidance on how to choose a project? Read the brief descriptions and note down the ones that capture your interest. Scroll down below the form to the full description of each project to learn more about them. Don’t rule a project out because you don’t know how to do the work that is described. You will receive instruction and guidance—that’s why you are taking these courses!

You will sign up for two courses: LAAL 200: Action Research Methods in Hartford, and LAAL 201: Hartford Research Project. You will have the opportunity to study the theories and methods of interdisciplinary action research, learning research design strategies, methods, and tools in order to work with community partners to solve pressing problems. The Action Lab will be the equivalent of two Trinity credits and 6 Capital credits, and classes will meet at Trinity’s new downtown campus two afternoons a week–on Mondays with the whole class and one other afternoon with your project team.

If you’re interested in learning more, come to an info session:

Capital Community College:

Wednesday 10/18, 12-1, 2nd floor Community Room

Thursday 10/26, 12-1, Action Lab, 10 Constitution Plaza

Trinity College:

Thursday 10/19, 12:15-1:15, Mather Hall, Wean Terrace Room C

Monday 10/23, 4:30-5:30, McCook Hall Room 201

Can’t make an info session? Contact Action Lab Director, Megan Brown, at megan.brown@trincoll.edu with any questions.