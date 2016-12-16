One of the things that I have missed the most about Trinity while abroad for the semester is having access to my personal roster of hidden study spots. Although Trinity has an incredible library with lots of space (something I’ve come to appreciate—the main library at St. Andrews is smaller for a larger student body!), during finals it can get a little tight. Sometimes it’s necessary to camp out in the library for hours, defending your space with your life. However, this aggressive environment can get old really quickly, especially when you add the stress of exams and final projects into the equations. At the risk of giving away some of my secret spots, here’s a list of lesser-known study spots on campus:

Departmental libraries and common spaces: This is my go to for longer study sessions where I really need to be productive. These locations feel official and motivating and are often empty. Many academic departments at Trinity have libraries or study rooms. My favorite is the Classics department in Seabury, but I also enjoy the Religion student lounge in McCook and seminar rooms in the English building.

Vernon Social: Although Vernon Social and Goldberg's are always bustling on the weekends, I've found that the space is often nearly empty during the day. I like to sit at the chairs by the windows that overlook Vernon Street for the light, or the inner chairs for a more secluded feel.

The Cave and the Bistro: These are more locations that are great during off-peak times. Sometimes all I want is a table to work at or a place to study for an hour in between commitments, and the Cave and Bistro fit the bill.

Austin Arts Center: I love the central location of the AAC and there's always background music playing in the lobby, where there are several tables.

Early Morning Library: I know I began this post by dissing the library during exam week, but it's difficult to completely ignore the building when looking for study spaces. If I do go to the library during finals, I make sure to secure a place as soon as possible. I like to go for the study carrels on the top floor because of how private they are, making it easier to ignore how full the library is getting while I work.

Trinity’s campus is full of great study spaces, and these are just a few. Good luck with finals, and find a space that works for you!