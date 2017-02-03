Staying Organized in College

I think we all can recall one time or another when we find ourselves sitting in the library or at the desk in our dorm room and thinking: “My life is a mess.” Being disorganized can be one of the most stressful and overwhelming feelings during the semester. Also, if you’re anything like me, then being disorganized can make an already stressful situation one hundred times worse. In my opinion, organization and stress levels go hand-in-hand. Now, don’t get me wrong – I know that there are some people out there in the world that do not worry about organizing anything and still make it through life just fine! However, for the rest of us that don’t have that skill, here are some easy tips to help you stay organized for the remainder of the semester.

Buy an agenda. If you haven’t already done so, I highly suggest investing in a weekly/monthly planner. Not only do they help you keep track of assignments and due dates, but they come in every shape, size, and color – there’s literally one for everybody! Personally, I alway go for the agendas that show the entire month first, and then break it down by week afterwards. I also look for agendas that leave a lot of space to write underneath each day. When there is more space to write, you can be sure later on that you put down all the necessary information for certain assignments and due dates! It’s also just nicer to look at too… Color-Code everything. The ways in which I keep track of my notes and handouts from each class is by color-coding my notebooks and folders. I know this is seemingly old-fashioned, but I promise it works. Normally I take five classes per semester, meaning that when I go school shopping I purchase five notebooks in five different colors, and five folders in those same colors to match! I always suggest buying 1 inch, 3-ring binders as folders because they are sturdier and you can reuse them. Then, all you have to is find a whole punch and a Sharpie to label everything and you’re in business! Highlighters rule. When some people prepare readings for their upcoming classes, they prefer to simply underline what they think is important or what they are unsure about. While this is a great tactic, I am a full believer of the highlighter. If you are saying to yourself, “Man, I really can’t stand looking at a paper full of neon yellow lines,” then that’s okay! However, I do suggest that you purchase some highlighters anyway. Even if you don’t use them while you are doing your work, it might be nice to use some bold colors to remind yourself when assignments, projects, and readings are due for specific classes Ask questions. While this one is pretty self-explanatory, I would just like to reiterate. Unsure about the prompt of an assignment? Can’t remember the exact due date for an upcoming paper? Ask. Do not ever be afraid to clarify things you are unsure about. Believe me, it’s way easier than not asking and then freaking out on a Thursday night because the paper that you thought was due next Friday is actually due tomorrow! (Take me up on this…I write from experience). Make your bed. This one is slightly different from the tips I’ve shared above, but I think it is just as important. If you take just five extra minutes in the morning to make your bed after tossing and turning all night, you will feel so much better when you return after a long day to go to sleep. Coming home to a nicely made bed is the best feeling of relief when all you want to do it lay down and unwind from stress. When your bed is made, it makes it a little bit easier to keep the rest of your room clean as well! This way, with a freshly made bed and clean room, all the other craziness going on in your life won’t seem so consuming and overwhelming!

Staying organized in college has been a personal struggle of mine for a long time now. Fortunately, I know that I’m not alone in that struggle either. These are just a few things that I do in order to stay on top of my life and keep organized and I hope one or two of them can help you do that too!