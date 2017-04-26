Dorm Room Essentials

One of the most exciting things for me as I was getting ready for my Freshman year was decorating my dorm room. It is important to make your room your own and have all the essentials.

First, make it cozy. This is where you will be living for the next eight months so you need to make it a place where you will happily go to sleep, hangout with friends, do your homework, and even eat. Perhaps add string lights to create a nice ambiance, a couple throw blankets, extra pillows, a comfy rug and if your lucky to have enough space- add a chair/beanbag for guests.

One thing I could not live without in my dorm is a power strip. Unfortunately there aren’t that many outlets in my room which is why a power strip is essential. I now have all my electronics and chargers in one spot rather than having them sprawled out around my room.

Another dorm room must have is a mattress pad. This will make your bed feel just like your one from home. It will be super comfortable and you will never have trouble falling asleep.

Lastly, the most important dorm room essential is YOU. Your room should be a reflection of your hobbies, happiness, and life to show who you are as a person! Add a wall of photos, posters of your favorite band, a tapestry, and of course a Trinity College banner!