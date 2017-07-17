Student Spotlight: Hunter Mitchell-Adams ’18

Hunter Mitchell-Adams ’18 has a wide-variety of interests, and he is fully committed to exploring all of them during his time here at Trinity. This summer, he’s interning with the CT Office of the Arts! In our interview, he tells us why he chose to work there, and shares what his experience has been like thus far.

Hometown: Stratford, CT

Class year: 2018

Major: Urban Studies

Involvement at school: Captain of the swimming and diving team, president of the Food Recovery Network, arts editor of The Beacon Newsmagazine, and a lifeguard and swimming instructor.

What is your internship?

The CT Office of the Arts initiated a new intern program called the Arts Workforce Initiative, which placed me in Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County. The mission of this nonprofit is to instill the mentality that the idea of upward mobility is possible for our kids participating in the program. They don’t have to be stuck in the downward spiral of being an intercity student. There is possibility of growth. We’re achieving this by introducing Arts Education into their lives.

What are your responsibilities as an intern?

I have administrative duties, I partake in fundraising, teaching, and maintenance of the program, and programming.

What made you want to do an internship in the arts?

I’ve always been interested in the arts. It was a passion of mine before college, but in high school I wasn’t able to pursue it. Now that I’m in college, I have the time to dedicate myself to this passion of mine and I’m so lucky that I have the ability to go to a job every day in a field that I know that I’ve loved for a while.

What has been the highlight of your internship so far?

The second day there, I helped prepare the auditorium for a concert that was signifying the end of the school year term for a group of students. I was able to watch 20 to 25 students in this auditorium playing African Drums, dance and just have an all around great time. All of them were disabled, mentally or physically, and were able to come together through music to show so how something as simple as dancing can make everyone smile. It really stuck with me, and solidified my enjoyment with this internship. I knew I was there for a reason, to make as much of an impact on these kids lives as they already have for me.

You aren’t pursuing an education career, so what made you choose an internship with children?

I’ve been teaching kids how to swim since I was sixteen, and I still do at Trinity. When I was younger, I always looked for someone who could help me move onto a greater path – having an extra voice to help a student grow is extremely important. If I can help even one student find their own path, that’s something I’d be incredibly proud to do.