Campaign for Community Timeline

Alicia ’18 and Tyler ’19 have spent their summer working on a timeline for Campaign for Community, that will debut this September. I interviewed them to learn more about it, how the Trinity community helped them bring it to life, and what it has been like for them to spend the summer with one another.

What is the project you’re working on? Tyler: Our project is a timeline of Trinity’s diversity, and we aim to display how the Trinity community has changed and developed to what we see today from what the first class looked like in 1823.​

Alicia: Our goal is to show the Trinity community how we’ve undergone many changes throughout the years, and how those changes have been brought to fruition thanks to students, faculty, and administration working together. We want students to be inspired when they read about our history and also feel empowered to continue to improve our community.

How has Trinity College helped you bring this project to life?

Tyler: This project would not have been possible without the resources we accessed at the Watkinson, the books of Peter J. Knapp and Glenn Weaver on Trinity’s history, and the very experienced and insightful faculty at Trinity. The Watkinson was especially helpful and we are very grateful to all of the librarians there.

Alicia: One of the best parts of this project has been getting to connect with different faculty, staff and alumni. Everyone who hears about the project is immediately interested and excited to help out, and it’s been great getting to sit down with some members of our community who have been instrumental in bringing about some of the changes we now take for granted at Trinity.

What has it been like to work with each other?

Tyler: Without Alicia, I would have struggled to finish this project in its entire glory. It was a lot to take on and she helped me stay afloat. I would not have wanted to do this project with anyone else. I am so grateful for Alicia’s insight, creative contributions and friendship.

Alicia: I’ve loved working with Tyler! I think we both have our own strengths — he’s able to keep a million dates in his head and has a strong grasp on Hartford history, and I try to be really deliberate about every word that we use on the timeline and making sure each entry has a context and narrative. I’ve enjoyed seeing our strengths come together for this project and learning all the random Hartford facts that Tyler knows.

When will this project be debuting? Where can students, and the community at large, see it?

Tyler: The project should be debuting in September. We are very excited for the unveiling and plan to invite everyone involved in forming it, whether that be if we got information from them or they are actually on it themselves, and a nice ceremony will commemorate all of our hard work.

Alicia: Unveiling all of our research will be the highlight of this project! This will be a permanent exhibit in the Cave, so any member of the community will be able to enjoy it and learn about our history.

What are your own personal involvements here at Trinity, outside of Campaign for Community?

Tyler: My own personal involvements besides Campaign includes Newman Club, Neuroscience Club, Club Soccer, Club Basketball, Club Tennis, and what I’m also especially proud of besides Campaign is being a part of Charleston House of Interfaith.

Alicia: Other than working on this, I have spent my summer helping with the programming of Orientation and transforming the first-year experience from the moment first-years step foot onto Trinity — it’s been so exciting seeing all the improvements from since we were first-years! During the year, I’m involved with Amnesty International, the Chapel Community, and the Beacon Newsmagazine.