Welcome Back, A Cappella

Given the size of Trinity’s campus (2,350 students), the a cappella community is extremely prevalent. In total, there are 5 groups on campus. The Accidentals, better known as the Dents, are the only all-male group. They were founded in 1993, and have performed at some cool events, including the 1996 presidential debates. The Pipes are the oldest group on campus. They originated as an all-male group in 1938 in the library of St. Anthony’s Hall, and became co-ed in 1970. They also perform ‘Neath the Elms, Trinity’s school song, at the end of graduation every year. The Trinitones are the oldest all-female group on campus. Founded in 1978, they have performed at some impressive gigs, including annually singing at the governor’s Christmas party. Famous alumna Racheal Platten was also a Trinitone! Last year they recorded an album, which is now available on Spotify and iTunes. They also sing the National Anthem at the beginning of the football games in the fall, and during the opening ceremony at graduation.

The Quirks are the other all-female group on campus. They were founded in 2004 as part of a senior project and were once featured on NBC Connecticut. The last group on campus is the Dischords. Created in 2005, the Dischords pride themselves on having a ‘Grand Ol’ time’ and making music and memories together.

All the a cappella groups on campus have auditions twice a year at the beginning of each semester. When students come back on campus, usually the second or third Friday of the semester, all the groups hold a joint concert in Hamlin Hall called the “Welcome Back” concert. Each group chooses two songs to sing (some groups sing traditional songs, others choose new music). Then in an order that changes every year, the groups sing their songs one by one. It is an incredibly helpful concert because new students who want to audition for groups get to hear all of them sing in one place at one time.

Additionally, all the groups hold auditions directly after the concert. Each year, the new president or music director steps out and announces where each group will be holding auditions. Traditionally, the Trinitones hold auditions in Hamlin Hall, right where the concert took place, the Quirks are in the Alumni Lounge (which is right next to the Washington Room), the Dents are in the chapel, the pipes are in Terrace C, and the Dischords are in the Faculty Lounge right next to Hamlin Hall. Auditions go until pretty late, and all the groups stay around a little bit later than their last audition to make sure everyone has a chance to audition for as many groups as they want. After the audition process, the groups decide who they want to hear again and they call the auditionees on Friday night (around midnight) to invite them to callbacks.

Callbacks take place on Saturday, from about 9am until about 4pm. Each group has callbacks in a different place, but they are staggered so that the auditionees can attend as many as they were invited to. Usually, the Quirks hold their callbacks early at 9am, Pipes are at 11am, Dischords are at 1pm and Trinitones are at 3pm. The Dents sometimes do their callbacks in the evening, or they can do them when one of the all-female groups is holding them since their pool of potential new members does not overlap. When I was a freshman, the callbacks took the entire 2 hours they were allotted, which can make it a very busy day for the students who are auditioning.

Although it is a tough process and can feel stressful because it occurs in one weekend, it is beyond worth it. My group is truly a second family, and I love the girls like sisters. It is such a good form of stress relief and such a great (and sometimes extremely necessary) break from the fast-paced nature of Trinity. It is amazing to be able to make music with people you love and to have people you can always count on.