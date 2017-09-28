Greek Life Alternatives at Trinity College

Trinity College offers a great variety of Greek Life Organizations if you are interested in pursuing a fraternity or sorority. However, what about people who do not think Greek life is for them? Well, Trinity hosts other great organizations that can provide an alternative for anyone who might not be as interested in receiving a bid. Therefore, here are some alternative on-campus organizations that provide a great social experience outside of Greek Life.

The Mill

The Mill is the on-campus arts organization. They are responsible for hosting many events that range from open mics to art galleries. Many great artists have visited the Mill through this organization. Some of the great bands and artists that have come to the Mill include Ripe, Duckworth, Twin Peaks, and Savoir Adore. The Mill is located at 79 Vernon Street, and their facilities include an art gallery, an art studio, a music venue, a bar for students who are of drinking age, and a working recording studio. This organization provides a great social experience where it is possible to meet friends. No rushing is required to join the organization and there are minimal dues involved.

La Voz Latina

La Voz Latina, or LVL for short, is the Latino/Hispanic Organization on campus. They provide a variety of events for people interested in partaking in events that range from enjoying a delicious ethnic dinner, to a hosting a panel about culture in Latin America. The best part is that to join this organization, you do not even have to know any Spanish. LVL is hosted at la Elacra on 69 Vernon Street. The organization also hosts Latin Dance parties and their big event of the year is Salsarengue, a night of maximum fun and salsa. Again this provides a great social alternative to Greek Life.

Hillel

Hillel House is the Jewish organization on campus. If you are interested in learning about Israel and Jewish Culture, this is the place for you. Hillel is involved in the Challah for Hunger program in which Challah bread is sold and the money earned donated towards great causes. One does not have to be Jewish or convert to Judaism in order to join the organization, therefore it is opened to anyone interested. Everyone is welcome to Shabbat Services and they provide for a great time to learn and enjoy food while also learning about Jewish culture.

The Underground

The Underground is one of the best places to hang out on campus! As a coffee shop located in the Mather Basement, the place is always great to go to and hang out and drink some Lattes, Mochas, or a simple Iced Coffee. The Underground also hosts many open mics in which students are able to go on stage and sing. Student art is displayed on the walls of the coffee shop. Finally, movie nights are held. Therefore, if you come for the coffee, it is easy to stay and do homework. Most of the time you will end up meeting someone down here.

CONNPirg

This organization is oriented towards people who are interested in politics and government. CONNpirg meets to talk about the environment and current policies that could be changed. They also drive a great “Get Out to VOTE” campaign during elections. Their meetings are very social and provide an opportunity to meet like-minded people interested in changing the world in a positive manner.