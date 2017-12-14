Raether Library and its Benefits

Raether Library and Information Technology Center is one of the best academic places on campus. Students often come here to get their work done. Aside from being a place that holds books, the library actually provides many great services to help students get their work done.

One of the services offered is the ability to reserve rooms within the library to hold group study sessions. On their website, a student can find the schedule to reserve the space. This allows for a secure way on getting a quiet space to get work done. In addition, many of the rooms include computers, projectors, televisions, or any technological devices that can help with research. These rooms are useful when it comes to viewing movies for film classes. Reserving spaces works for getting work done.

Within the library exists another library. Watkinson Library and College Archives is a section of the library that specializes in documents and archives. Sometimes, professors will ask for primary source documents for an assignment. The staff at Watkinson Library is ready to help you and guide you in the right direction. As a student, you have access to documents from the American Civil War! All of these archives are held in quiet level C, which also acts as great place to study and read when you absolutely must get work done.

The staff at the library is also a great resource. When writing research papers, looking for sources can be a daunting task. However, students at Trinity are able to schedule appointments with librarians. They are a helpful source of information. They will not do your work for you, but they will definitely point you in the right direction. They will either recommend a book that can contain helpful information or they can show you a specific database that deals with a very specific topic. They are a great help.



In addition, level B of the Library holds the technology center. Students can come here to get their technological questions answered. Student workers who know about computers can instruct you on how to set up your laptop to print from the colleges printer. In addition, they can also show you more about your own devices. Students can even come here if they want to set up an Xbox One or Apple TV to the wi-fi network. These guys know what they are talking about when it comes to technology.

Finally, the library is a great place to relax. Sure, you might not believe me after I discussed how much students use this building as a resource to get their work done. However, its true, the library is a aesthetically pleasing location to go and read a novel. You can pick one out from the many leisure reading books from the library’s collection, which also contains graphic novels and manga. Also, throughout the building there are many puzzles that can be used to take stress away. Finally, how can I not mention Peter B’s which is the coffee shop with pastries and great drinks inside the library. Why not come and enjoy a cup?