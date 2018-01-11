Getting Around Hartford

One of the great things about Trinity is its location. We are located just outside of Downtown Hartford, a thriving city with museums, amazing restaurants, art and performance venues, and its own identity and culture. Trinity has implemented many resources to help students get around Hartford as easily as possible. Trinity’s campus is located at the conjunction of four residential Hartford neighborhoods, so there are only a few restaurants and markets within walking distance of campus. But Trinity has made it pretty easy to get anywhere you might want to go around the city.

There are a variety of ways that Trinity has set up for students to get around the city, and even more ways provided directly by the city of Hartford. The first thing Trinity has done is secure a shuttle that drives around the perimeter of campus at all times. It stops at different locations around campus every 20 minutes. The shuttle will pick you up anywhere on the outside of campus, and drop you off anywhere along the route. You can also call campus safety and request the shuttle to your location. There is also another shuttle that runs off campus. This shuttle has specific times that change every once in a while, but the main time it runs is on Saturday afternoons, when it takes students to Walmart, Target or the Westfarms Mall, and then picks them up and brings them back to campus. Trinity also provides each student with a free Bantam Bus Pass every semester. These allow students to ride the Hartford city buses completely free all around the city. There are even some field trips that require students to take the bus, and there are chaperones who teach and show the students how to use the bus system. Bus schedules and routes are located in Mather Hall.

There are many festivals downtown throughout the semester, and the bus is the perfect way to get around during those times. Its a great time for students to get a chance to experience the cultures of the city. Students also love going to the local coffee shops to get a change of scenery when studying for tests or doing homework. Story and Soil is a local coffee shop co-owned by a Trinity alum who wanted to celebrate the Hartford culture through coffee and community. There are also amazing arts venues and performance spaces around the city like Real Art Ways, Playhouse on Park, The Hartford Stage and The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. Hartford is there to take full advantage of and students can’t be more grateful that Trinity offers so many opportunities to do so.

Aside from public transportation and the shuttles, it is also incredibly easy to order Uber or Lyfts to campus. This is a quick and easy way to get downtown if necessary, or for a night out to the theater, to dinner, or to a movie. The nice thing about Ubers and Lyfts is that they pick you up and drop you off exactly when you need and where you want to be. The other forms of transportation have specific stops. However, all are easy and fun ways to get around Hartford, and it allows the students to break out of the Trinity bubble and explore the amazing city of Hartford.