Three Services that Trinity Recreation Offers That You Might Not Know About

Staying in shape can be fun. Keeping a healthy diet is always great and nothing beats finishing that last set of bench presses. Trinity College offers some services that students can take advantage of. Here are some ways to maintain a fit and active lifestyle and keep a healthy routine while at Trinity.

Open Swim

Throughout each semester, Ferris Athletic Center holds open swim hours. In addition to the hours set aside for our swim team’s practices, anyone can go to the pool and get a work out in during the day. There are student life guards on duty as well that watch over the pool and make sure that everyone is safe.

Fitness Classes

Trinity offers some fitness classes for those that are interested in finding alternative ways of staying fit. Be it Zumba, Spin, Barre, or swim lessons, Trinity has you covered. You can sign up for any of these classes on the college’s athetic website and get academic credit for the semester.

Renting Equipment

Ferris Athletic Center offers balls and rackets that can be rented out from the front desk. Interested in a pick up game of soccer, tennis or basketball? Well simply take out a ball from the front desk by leaving your ID in exchange for the equipment. Once you are done, just return it and get your ID back. In addition, you can also take out bicycles if you are interested in riding around campus or to downtown Hartford.