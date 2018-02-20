Ways to Make the Most Out of Your Trinity Days on Campus

Although Trinity Days is a time in which many people go home or travel for the long weekend, it is also a pretty special time to spend on a much quieter campus. Whether you are here for sports or just staying, the often overlooked opportunities and ventures available around campus make for wonderful weekend plans for both those looking to relax and those seeking activity.

Not only does the holiday weekend seem to fall at the most perfect time each semester but whether you are home or staying on campus, the break serves as the chance to get ahead on work and get a much needed mental reset. It is hard to not get caught up in a whirlwind of work during the semester, so the chance to re-balance your sleep schedule is crucial during this time. Similarly, if you are one to get overwhelmed by course assignments during the school week, this four day weekend is the perfect opportunity for you to get caught up on your work so that you can return to the semester more comfortable and confident. The beautiful library at Trinity College is the perfect environment to do so, with its calming natural light and even more available seating in light of the holiday! My personal favorite area of the library, aside from Peter B’s (the student run coffee shop) of course, is on the second floor by the tennis courts overlooking the chapel and the sports fields. The plethora of windows allow for a surplus of light to come in, and the large tables are perfect for spreading out your work materials. But no matter where you find yourself in the library, there is always a comfortable place to be the true academic weapon you know you can be.

If you are someone who is looking more to relax during the long weekend, Hartford can help. Despite it being a bustling city, the surrounding areas of Hartford offer a great variety of restaurants, services and outings that can get you both off campus and refreshed. For example, if a good meal is what you are looking for, look no further than the restaurants and shops just down Broad Street. If you travel just a half mile or so off campus you’ll eventually come to an industrial looking square that actually is home to one of Hartford’s best restaurants, Firebox Kitchen. Firebox is a cool, local restaurant that has great food and a great ambiance. Even better, you can feel good about eating there too because Firebox has helped support the local youth and adult workforce of the surrounding communities. West Hartford also has some amazing restaurants to get lost in, such as Barcelona, Averte, Max’s Oyster Bar and more. If you are looking for something a little bit more chill, the plethora of more casual dining options such as Chipotle, Bruggers Bagels, Robek’s Juice Bar, and Hartford Baking Company are all great places to get something to eat without the wait. Additionally, the upstairs seating area in Hartford Baking Co. makes it the perfect place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee while reading a good book or doing some work. If you are looking more along the lines of true relaxation during the break, then West Hartford is also a great place to book a massage, get a manicure/pedicure, or catch a yoga or another group exercise class.

If instead you want to do something a little bit more adventurous during your break, then Hartford can help once again. Hartford is a perfectly walk-able city where you can find all sorts of parks, arts venues, museums, and hiking trails.