New Ozark Hellbender Larval Behavior Note Published

Amber Pitt, Joe Tavano, and Max Nickerson co-authored a note entitled Cryptobranchus alleganiensis bishopi (Ozark hellbender): Larval habitat and retreat behaviour which was published in the December 2016 issue of Herpetological Bulletin. This note confirms that larval Ozark hellbenders use and will retreat into the interstitial spaces among gravel in stream beds, likely to avoid predation. The Ozark hellbender is a federally endangered species. Ozark hellbender populations have undergone dramatic decline in recent decades.