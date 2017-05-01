New Frog Movement Research Published Reveals Importance of Maintaining A Variety of Freshwater Ecosystems in a Landscape

Amber Pitt, Joseph Tavano, Rob Baldwin, and Ben Stegenga co-authored an original research article entitled Movement ecology and habitat use of three sympatric anuran species which was published in the journal Herpetological Conservation and Biology. This study reveals the seasonal use of a variety of lentic and lotic freshwater habitats by three frog species within a forested ecosystem in the Piedmont ecoregion of South Carolina. This research demonstrates biological connectivity among streams, ephemeral wetlands, marshes, and swamps, as well as the importance of protecting a variety of freshwater habitats within an intact forested landscape to ensure the conservation of amphibians.