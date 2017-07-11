New Research Published Reveals Large Buildings in Less Urbanized Areas Threaten Migrating Birds Via Window Collisions

Amber Pitt is one of 62 collaborators from throughout North America who co-authored an original research article entitled Continent-wide analysis of how urbanization affects bird-window collision mortality in North America which was published in the journal Biological Conservation. This study was developed and organized by Drs. Stephen Hager (Augustana College) and Bradley Cosentino (Hobart and William Smith Colleges) who assembled the team of collaborators to examine how local factors and urbanization interact to affect bird-window collision mortality. This research revealed that large buildings pose the greatest hazard (in terms of window collisions) to migrating birds, especially in areas with low levels of urbanization.