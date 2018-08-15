Pitt Lab Represents Trinity College at the North American Congress for Conservation Biology

Joe Ruggiero, Shane McLaughlin, and Amber Pitt represented Trinity College at the North American Congress for Conservation Biology held 21-26 July 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ruggiero and McLaughlin summarized research that they implemented along with Bobbie Imwalle and Pitt, in a presentation entitled, Mercury accumulation in urban park streams and ponds: has urbanization changed would-be wildlife habitats into ecological traps?. Pitt presented some of her lab’s other recent work, in a presentation entitled: Imperiled hellbender salamander (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis) can consume invasive rusty crayfish (Faxonius [Orconectes] rusticus).