Trinity Banter has been upgraded to WordPress 3.8.2
If anything appears to be broken please let us know at academic-computing@trincoll.edu
The following Themes and plugins have been updated as well:
Themes:
Atahualpa
BuddyPress Corporate
BuddyPress Fu
BuddyPress Scholar
Hemingway
Journalist
Leaf
Minimalist
PrimePress
Skinbu
Tarski
Titan
Tweaker 3 – replaced with Tweaker 5
Twenty Eleven
Twenty Twelve
Twenty Fourteen – NEW
WPMU Nelo
Yoko
Plugins:
Advanced Sidebar Menu
Akismet
Authors Widget
BuddyPress
Better WordPress reCAPTCHA
Co-Authors Plus
Comment Indexer
Explanatory Dictionary
Formidable
Geo Mashup
Google Analyticator
Google Doc Embedder
Intuitive Custom Post Order
Kimili Flash Embed
Links Shortcode
List category posts
Login Redirect
mTouch Quiz
NextGEN Gallery
Popover plugin
Post Indexer
Quick Page/Post Redirect Plugin
RB Internal Links
Recent Global Comments Feed
Recent Global Comments Widget
Recent Posts
Section Widget
ShareThis
Shortcode Exec PHP
Simple Twitter Connect – Base
Smart Youtube PRO
Subscribe to Comments Reloaded
Ultimate TinyMCE
User Role Editor
