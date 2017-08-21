Community Learning Courses Still Open for Fall 2017

Still looking to add classes to your schedule this fall? Consider one of these CLI courses, which offer ways to deepen your academic learning through reciprocal partnerships and perspective-taking relationships:

For First-Year Students:

Food Science and Culture (FYSM 144), Professor Hebe Guardiola-Diaz

This seminar is focused on food. We will study the physiology and neuroscience of food-seeking behavior and the impact of food preferences on our agricultural landscape and on our interaction with the environment. The dietary choices seem endless: conventional, organic, locally grown, genetically modified, etc. Which choices are compatible with optimal health? Which are sustainable? Will climate change force diversification of our diet? Can science enhance the nutritional value of food and bring justice to the hungry? We will be guided by popular writings by scientists and journalists and consider relevant data in scientific journals. But a seminar about food would be incomplete without enjoying food as a conduit for sociability and tickling of the senses. We will cook and we will eat! Fulfills FYR

Introduction to Hispanic Hartford (FYSM 204), Professor Aidali Aponte-Aviles

Since before its inception, the United States has an intertwined history with Hispanics. The city of Hartford is not an exception to that long history, and people from all over Latin America have called this city their home since the early twentieth century. This course studies the culture, history, and politics of Hispanic Hartford, and places students in active conversation with this important community. We will explore, both in our readings and through class projects, how Hispanic identity, language, race and religion take shape in this city. How does the community stay together and reshape Hartford? This course combines study of historical and critical texts with field projects that will connect students with Hartford as an important Hispanic center. Knowledge of Spanish is not required. Fulfills FYR

Analyzing Schools (EDUC 200), Professor Stefanie Wong

This course introduces the study of schooling within an interdisciplinary framework. Drawing upon sociology, we investigate the resources, structures, and social contexts which influence student opportunities and outcomes in the United States and other countries. Drawing upon psychology, we contrast theories of learning, both in the abstract and in practice. Drawing upon philosophy, we examine competing educational goals and their underlying assumptions regarding human nature, justice, and democracy. In addition, a community learning component, where students observe and participate in nearby K-12 classrooms for three hours per week, will be integrated with course readings and written assignments. Fulfills SOC (6 seats reserved for first-year students)

Introduction to World Music (MUSC 113), Professor Eric Galm

A comprehensive survey of global musical traditions that encompasses rural and urban music from Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, India, Asia, and the Americas. This course is designed to highlight the central role of musical expression in human life, exploring musical sound and movement in sacred, secular, ritual, and non-ritual contexts. No previous musical knowledge is required. Students are expected to learn basic listening skills and identify musical styles. The course culminates in a final research project about a world music tradition, ensemble, performer, or other related topic. Also listed in International Studies-African studies, International Studies-Asian studies, and International Studies-Latin American and Caribbean studies. Fulfills GLB1 (8 seats reserved for first-year students)

For Experienced Students

Political Science Research Methods (POLS 242), Professor Serena Laws (openings on waitlist)

Why do people participate in politics? Which government policies best serve the public good? What prevents wars between nations? Political scientists employ a toolbox of research methods to investigate these and other fundamental questions. By learning the strengths and weaknesses of various qualitative and quantitative methods, students in this course will identify how best to answer the political questions about which they feel most passionate. They will apply these practical skills in assignments that ask them observe, analyze, and report on political phenomena. Research skills will include field observation, interviewing, comparative case studies, and data analysis using statistical software. No previous statistical or programming experience is necessary. Fulfills NUM

Community Psychology (PSYC 246), Professor Laura Holt

In this course we will explore the major theories and principles of community psychology, a branch of psychology that explores how societal, cultural, and environmental factors impact people’s psychological well-being. Topics will include community-based prevention of psychological disorders, health promotion, citizen participation and empowerment, the value of diversity, and the role of social support in buffering stress. We will also examine the goals and methods of community research, with an emphasis on the development, implementation, and evaluation of community-based programs. Given our proximity to numerous vibrant organizations in Hartford, this course requires that students participate in a community learning activity so that they may gain first-hand experience with community collaboration and put their classroom learning into practice. Enrollment limited. Fulfills SOC; Cross-referenced with EDUC

Art and Community (CLIC 299), Professor Clare Rossini

Child Development (PSYC 295), Professor Dina Anselmi

A survey of the biological, cognitive, and social factors that influence the process of development. The course will focus on both theoretical and empirical issues in child development and will include topics such as attachment, emotion regulation, language, cognition, and socialization. The course will highlight how cultural factors, along with biology interact to influence both the process and the outcomes of development. This course includes a community learning component, where students will choose a problem of interest and after talking with community experts, propose a solution to that problem. Fulfills SOC; Cross-referenced with EDUC; Requires PSYC 101

Organizing by Neighborhood (URST 206), Professor Alta Lash

Have you ever wondered why some neighborhoods thrive and others appear to fail? Are you mystified about what can be done to stem deterioration and provide decent, affordable housing and clean and safe neighborhoods? One way to explore answers to these questions is to intern with a community-based organization dedicated to working with a community as it defines and responds to its problems. In this seminar each student will do a community learning project/ internship at such an organization in Hartford. Equally important is a way to understand and interpret your experiences at the organization. The rich theoretical literature that you will read in this seminar on how neighborhoods are organized and function and on models of community responses to neighborhood conditions provides a lens through which to evaluate your experiences with your organization and community.

Basic Econometrics (ECON 318), Professor Diane Zannoni

The formulation and estimation of models; topics include a review of basic concepts and results of statistical inference, single equation regression model, functional forms, problems of estimation, and simultaneous equation models. Students must also enroll in the required lab for this course. Fulfills NUM; Requires ECON 101 and ECON 218 (formerly 109), MATH 207, or MATH 306; Requires Lab

Global Hip Hop Cultures (INTS 344), Professor Seth Markle

Hip-Hop is both music and culture with a global imprint that dates back to the 1980s. This course is a reading and writing intensive course that critically examines hip-hop cultural and political formations in Africa and the African Diaspora. We begin with canonical texts that contributed to the growth of an emergent interdisciplinary field called, ‘Hip-Hop Studies’ in order to familiarize ourselves with a set of core concepts, discourses and frameworks that will help us assess hip-hop’s global emergence. What does the globalization of African-American music and culture tell us about the power and impact of neoliberalism on post-colonial identities, culture and nation-states in the non-Western world? It is a question that will shape our discussions on race, youth, masculinity, and nationalism in contemporary urban societies. Fulfills GLB2; Cross-referenced with GLBLSTD and HIST

Digital City (AMST 409), Jen Jack Gieseking (openings on waitlist)

With half the world’s population now in cities, policymakers and activists are focused on the promise of technology to tackle issues from gentrification, pollution, access to public spaces, and walkability. How can digital platforms affect the growth of equal and just cities? How can critical interventions using such platforms work to recognize differences of gender, race, sexuality, and class in cities, and promote equality? What role do and should colleges play in supporting the growth of just and equal spaces? Focusing on Hartford and Trinity, this course connects global and national issues to the intimate experiences of everyday urban life. It pairs technical skills and social science data collection with urban theory and urban studies. Students contribute to an online archive examining the college-city relationship. Fulfills HUM; Cross-referenced with ANTH and URST