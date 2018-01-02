Why A Website Matters

And why this website project matters for Trinity

It’s 2018. When you’re looking for information about a product, a service, or an experience, where is the first place you begin?

An encyclopedia?

The Yellow Pages?

Your best friend?

The internet?

The majority of people now begin their customer experience journey on the internet, and the journey toward college is no exception. A web presence is effectively the front door to your customer’s journey with you.

Since 2005, the annual E-Expectations Trend Report has given college marketers insight into how prospective students (and their parents) expect to engage with colleges and university in digital environments.

As you can see, printed materials barely make the cut. An institution’s website is the top place where prospective students go for information about a school. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity.

This is why we must provide the best possible experience for our website visitors. We must tell a story that reflects the excellence and value that Trinity provides to students. We must convince them to engage with us and build a deeper relationship, and often that window of time in which they will engage with us is extremely short.

Our Task

Trinity needs a modern website that meets the needs and expectations of our audiences. While our website’s primary audience is prospective students, the website must meet the needs of many audiences with diverse needs, including on-campus students and employees, alumni, parents, and the community.

Over the course of the project, we will keep the Trinity community informed about our progress as we build the site. We will be making strategic decisions that involve content, UX, visual identity, site structure, development, and more. And we’ll share that process here. We hope you’ll join us as we progress toward launching a completely redeveloped trincoll.edu in August 2018.