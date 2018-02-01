January 2018 Activity Digest

The month of January was a whirlwind of activity. More detailed posts will follow about these topics, but here is a quick list of what the project team and the advisory group are working on:
- The creative brief for the project
- A content prioritization plan that outlines which content will launch when the site goes live in August, and which content will launch in the second and third release phases.
- A workshop activity to begin making determinations about the site’s homepage content
- Audience personas and journey maps