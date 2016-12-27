Do Connecticut’s privately-managed charter schools outperform local public school districts?

A few weeks ago, attorney Wendy Lecker asked me in an interview for the Stamford Advocate, “Do Connecticut charter schools outperform district schools?” Put simply, my answer was, “No”.

Comparing the test results of charter schools with local public schools is like comparing “apples to oranges” because they often serve very different groups of children. Based on public educational data, I observe that charter schools in Connecticut do not have overwhelmingly better test results compared to public school districts with similarly-situated students.



Charter schools in Connecticut tend to serve a relatively more advantaged group of (mostly) Black and Latinx children including fewer children with disabilities, emerging bilingual children, and children eligible for free and reduced priced meals. These demographic advantages turn into overall test-result advantages. There are exceptions, of course, such as the Stamford charter schools.

Using a scatterplot data visualization, it is fairly easy to show that charter schools’ test results are not overwhelmingly better when compared with public school districts that have similarly-situated students in terms of a rough income indicator. For example, let’s compare 6th grade average scale scores on the old CMT reading (2012) versus percentage of children eligible for free and reduced priced meals (FRPM) at the district level.

This scatterplot positions districts in a way that we can visually compare the average 6th grade reading results (y-axis) with the district’s %FRPM (x-axis). In other words, we can compare the test scores of districts that are similar in term of free and reduced meal eligibility.

Here’s how to use the data visualization. You can scroll over the dot to see the district or charter school name and their data. Public school districts are in blue dots and charter schools are in red dots. The size of the dot corresponds to the percentage of emerging bilingual children (crudely labeled as “English Language Learners” by the State).

So what does this scatterplot show? Here are some observations:

There is a very strong linear relationship (p= -.869) between this rough income indicator (% FRPM) and average scale score on 6th grade CMT reading.

When compared to similar districts by income, some charter schools have higher than average test results, some have lower than average test results, and some are right in the middle of the pack, or near the average.

Most charter schools have far lower percentages of emerging bilingual children (size of the dots) compared to local public school districts.

If charter schools (red dots) had overwhelmingly higher test results, then we would expect them to be above the majority of blue dots at their % FRPM level more often. They are not.

Want a closer look? This second scatterplot chart only compares charter schools with the public school districts where they are located. The same pattern appears. Charter schools are demographically very different from local public school districts and their test results are also very different. Other scholars have constructed similar scatterplots to demonstrate similar observations about charter and public schools, such as Bruce Baker (2012) at Rutgers University.

This test result (“performance”) question is important because it’s arguably at the center of claims made about charter schools in Connecticut. The claim that charter schools achieve superior test results as a result of their educational efforts, programme, or governance, is frequently cited by lobbyists at the legislature and the CT State Department of Education.

The deceptively simple claim starts with something like this from a presentation on charter schools by the CT SDE: “Of the 14 charter schools that administered the spring 2013 Connecticut Mastery Test, 12 schools (or 86%) outperformed their host district with their overall SPI.” (CT SDE, 2015) The presentation (image below) gives this and other similar statistics and a chart highlighting demographics (particularly that charter schools serve mostly “minority” students), but does not caution the reader that other characteristics (special education, income, ELL status) could impact test results and comparisons. With these statistics, we are left to conclude (or told by the charter school lobby) that charter schools are supposedly excelling compared to local public schools.

What the CT SDE and charter school lobbyists are not explicitly telling you in these claims is that charter schools serve a relatively more advantaged group of Black and Latinx children compared to the local public schools where they are located and these children can be predicted to do better on standardized tests because standardized tests favor more advantaged groups of people. We can quantify and visualize that these differences.



The State is comparing “apples (public schools) to oranges (charter schools)” on test results with a straight face, despite knowing and showing the massive demographic differences that make these simple comparisons misleading. The CT SDE assists in making these same misleading comparisons of test results between urban and suburban schools districts as well. I know why the charter school lobby would make such misleading claims, but why would the CT State Department of Education assist them?

For the moment, all of this is not to say that charter schools or public schools are better or worse than each other in terms of performance, or any other characteristic. Instead, I am arguing that comparisons of test results must account for often massive demographic differences. I would also add, as I’ve written elsewhere, that performance should be measured in broader terms than standardized tests. Simple comparisons of standardized test results will often favor more restricted types of schools (charters, magnets, etc.) and advantaged districts (affluent, suburban).

So when somebody asks the question, “Do Connecticut charter schools outperform public school districts?”, what will you say?

(Notes: There are many other ways of analyzing this and other questions about charter and public schools. My observations above are based on scatterplots charts that crudely “accounts” for income (FRPM). Also, the data above comes from 2012, the most recent data in which average scale score on State tests can be compared to other demographic information. Finally, the %FRPM applies to all grades in the district, while the average scale score applies to all students in a district in the 6th grade taking the standard version of the test. The State does not share %FRPM data at the grade level.)