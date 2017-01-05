Why do students in Connecticut’s charter schools get so much more per-pupil funding from the State compared to public schools?

Source: CT State Department of Education (Edsight), 2016.

As a session dedicated to writing the biennial budget, the 2017 legislative session will likely feature discussions of the State’s funding of public schools and charter schools. The rhetoric and propaganda will heat up, so it will be important to understand key facts about public schools compared to privately-managed charter schools in Connecticut. The most important fact to remember will be that most students in public schools get substantially less per-pupil funding from the State of Connecticut than students in privately-managed charter schools.

Here’s why:

Public schools are accountable to the public and funded through a combination of local, State, and federal funds, in many cases.

Although providing public education is the responsibility of the State, this responsibility has been delegated to local, elected school boards (except in Black and Latinx Hartford and New Haven). Funding of public schools in Connecticut is a shared responsibility too. Towns and cities collect revenue mostly through property taxes and large shares of the total go to fund the local public schools.

While some towns pay for local public schools almost entirely through local funds (Westport = 96% local funds), some towns rely heavily on State funding (Bridgeport – 20% local funds, 70% State funds). On average, towns and cities paid for public schools with 66% local funding and 29% State funding in 2013-14.

Public schools are ultimately accountable to local citizens that vote for members of their school board who govern the schools and budgets that go towards their local schools. This arrangement ensures mostly local control of schools to implement the State (legislature/governor) obligation.

The State helps towns/cities pay for public education primarily through the Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) grant that varies by town/city need and ability pay for schools.

In the 1970’s, many courts around the country found that funding schools only on property taxes was regressive. For instance, the Horton v. Meskill case in Connecticut found this funding arrangement unconstitutional and the State of Connecticut responded by funding a grant to help towns and cities to pay for public schools in addition to the local revenue (e.g. property taxes) Today, that system is called that Educational Cost Sharing grant. The idea was to “equalize’ funding so per-pupil funding in various towns did not vary too greatly.

Today the ECS grant is somewhat progressive, or, in other words, towns/cities with higher need and less ability to pay get a larger grant from the State to help fund schools in addition to local funds. This “cost-sharing” means that both local and State funds pay for public schools.

Per-pupil ECS grants to towns range widely because the amount was historically based on need and ability to paid. The grant has been frozen in place, and in some cases reduced, as the State imposes financial austerity in Connecticut.

In general, towns and cities with greater need get more per pupil. In 2013-14, Bridgeport’s per-pupil ECS State grant was $8,388, Hartford’s $9,276, and New Haven was $7,061. The average per pupil State ECS grant to all towns and cities for public schools was $4,195 in 2013-14.

Because privately-managed charter schools are not accountable to the public in local towns and cities, the State, not local taxpayers, provides a grant of roughly $11,000 per student to operate and subsidize privately-managed charter schools.



Charter schools in Connecticut are privately managed schools that are considered separate school districts from the public school districts in the same towns and cities. So Achievement First-Bridgeport is a separate school district from the Bridgeport Public Schools. The former is operated by a non-profit, corporation called Achievement First, Inc. with an appointed board of directors and the latter is operated by the democratically-elected board of education of Bridgeport citizens.

While charter school advocates would argue that charter schools in Connecticut are public, they operate more like private schools in many respects. Charter schools are not accountable to the public in the same ways as charter schools. For example, children and teachers at charter schools do not enjoy the same rights when compared to their counterparts in local public school districts. Also, charter schools don’t have democratically-elected school board chosen by the voters in their town or city, for instance. Charter schools are not required to have public hearings open to the public, they dodge open records laws, and many pay millions in management fees to private companies for nebulous services, to name a few differences.

In 2015-16, the State spent $11,000 per student at every charter school in the State. With about 8,000 students in charter schools (CT Mirror), the total State funding of State charter schools was just shy of $90 million. By comparison, the City of New Britain had more than 11,000 students, but received the basic ECS grant that totaled $85 million from the State, a per pupil grant of $7,500. This pattern where charter school students get more in basic State funding than students in public school districts from the ECS grant is almost universal.

2013-14 State ECS/Charter Grant – Per-Pupil

This situation happens because privately-managed charter schools operate outside of local and public accountability and funding, so the State must subsidize these schools at a much higher rate than local public schools in every other town and city. In short, the State created semi-private schools that do not operate within the ECS framework of the town and State sharing the costs. The State created charter schools in the name of “choice”, “innovation”, “achievement”, etc. And now the State is stuck with an inefficient private-public charter school funding system that costs much more for the State than funding the educational cost sharing grant for any other type of traditional public school.

The State provides other grants to local school districts in addition to the ECS grant because local public school districts have more responsibilities. For example, public school districts are required to provide special education services and transportation, including for students at adjacent charter schools. Even accounting for these grants, the State often sends more funds on a per-pupil basis for privately-managed charter schools than most other types of local public schools.

In sum, the State spends more per pupil on students in privately-managed charter schools compared to students in most other public school districts because the State assumes almost the whole cost of students attending charter schools. Because charters are not accountable to the local public, they do not receive funds from local taxpayers and school boards (except for special education and transportation). Traditional school districts get less per-pupil from the State on average compared to charter schools and have greater responsibilities in terms of educating students. Local taxpayers help fund the gap between what the State sends for their public schools and what they actually cost.

So when somebody tries to sell you on the claim that charter schools get less funding per pupil from the State than public schools. Don’t buy it.