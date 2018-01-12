Is the Sheff desegregation standard for schools a reasonable goal?

Over the last year or so, there’s been considerable debate and discussion about desegregation in Hartford, CT. Many of the news stories have mentioned the “reduced-isolation” standard that schools must meet in order to be considered numerically desegregated and to receive additional funding towards the goal of reducing racial and economic isolation, one of the State’s primary four educational interests. The reduced isolation goal is a central part of the Sheff v. O’Neill case and in identifying schools as numerically desegregated in the Hartford region.

Is this goal of reduced isolation, or a school that has 75% or less Black and Latino students in a school, reasonable for voluntary desegregation programs, as the Sheff plaintiffs claim, or is it the State (e.g. Governor, Attorney General, etc.) that is being unreasonable? Based on the evidence and a rough back-of-the-envelope assessment, I would argue that 75% Black and Latino is a reasonable standard for a school to be considered desegregated in the Hartford region.

Here are a few points to consider at the district level (data sheet here):

Roughly half of all students in the Hartford region as a whole are white and half students of color. The region includes 35 town and city districts associated with the Capital Region Education Council (CREC), plus the CREC magnet district, and three charter school districts. In 2016-17, there were 150,735 students in the Hartford region in total. More than 75,600 were white students, just shy of half of all the students. So about 75,000 were students of color too, which includes students in these categories: Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, Two or More Races, or Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. Put another way, if the whole region were one combined school district, it would have close to 50% students of color and 50% white students.

The average school district in the Hartford region has mostly white students. On average (mean), school districts in the Hartford region have 60.9% white students and 39.1% students of color. With a mean of 39% students of color for these districts, the standard deviation is 27% percentage points of students of color, showing a fairly wide spread in this distribution.

The distribution of students of color in these districts is skewed, however. The majority of the Hartford region’s school districts have fewer than 31% (median) students of color. In terms of the middle of the pack, half of all districts have somewhere between 19% (IQ1) and 52% (IQ3) students of color.

And remember, this is all students of color, not just Black and Latino students. If we just looked at Black and Latino, which I will, the proportion of non-Black and non-Latino students would be higher.

When combined, Black and Latino students are the numerical minority in the region. In the Hartford region, 4 out of every 10 students in the region are Black or Latino (~40%). That’s 60,000 students out of the total of 150,000 in the region.

Black and Latino students are still concentrated in a smaller portion of the school districts in the region. When including charter schools and CREC, there are 39 districts in the region. Roughly 78% of all Black and Latino students (46,896/60,167) are in only eleven school districts with the highest proportions of students of color combined.

Here are the percentages below to also help see the proportional concentration of all students of color in those ten districts compared to others. The top eleven districts have almost 78% of all Black and Latino students in the region (Achievement First-Hartford, Inc Charter Schools to West Hartford Public Schools).

District (2016-17)

% Students of Color Achievement First Hartford Academy Inc. 99.74 Jumoke Academy 99.67 Bloomfield 89.62 Hartford 89.28 East Hartford 84.32 New Britain 80.13 Capitol Region Education Council 73.34 Windsor 72.45 Manchester 61.13 Odyssey Community School 54.88 West Hartford 42.19 Vernon 39.89 Newington 38.81 East Windsor 38.61 Windsor Locks 38.04 Bristol 37.67 Rocky Hill 37.20 South Windsor 36.94 Farmington 35.26 Avon 31.27 Enfield 28.44 Plainville 27.47 Glastonbury 27.33 Wethersfield 27.28 Cromwell 27.25 East Granby 24.02 Simsbury 21.87 Ellington 20.48 Portland 19.52 Bolton 18.66 Berlin 17.65 Canton 17.56 Southington 16.77 Suffield 15.48 Granby 13.51 Hartland 9.52 Somers 9.36 New Hartford 6.31 Regional School District 10 6.17

Conclusion:

So, back to the original question, is a desegregation goal of 75% Black and Latino students in an interdistrict magnet school a numerically reasonable goal for this region?

By multiple measures, the Sheff desegregation goal seems more than reasonable. In order to be a desegregated school, a program must have no more than 75% Black and Latino students. In the region, Black and Latino children only make up 4 out of every 10 students, or around 40%. There are a sufficient number of students of color and white students that racially balanced and diverse schools can be created, despite the heavy concentration of white and Black and Latino students in separate districts. Furthermore, a goal of 75% Black and Latino students keeps school choice programs meant for desegregation within a reasonable statistical point of racial concentration (e.g one standard deviation from the mean.)

There may be disagreements about the nature of school choice, the purpose of desegregation, political issues, problems with implementation and funding of voluntary school choice programs, and concerns about the uneven distribution of students by race and age. To be sure, there are fewer children in the region and the proportion of children of color is growing relative to white students in many towns.

In addition, this all occurs on a relatively forced basis for Hartford and on a voluntary basis for the suburbs without any redistricting or mandatory participation of any school districts, thus thwarting desegregation goals. These are debatable issues and addressable concerns. They merit more discussion.

But in the context of school choice programs meant for desegregation or racial balance, 75% Black and Latino schools seems a reasonable racial diversity goal when assessing the composition of the region’s school districts. The more important question might be, “why is the State trying to dismantle Court-ordered racial desegregation of schools when it is numerically feasible and reasonable?”

Notes: 1. Using CT EdSight data, I found there is some discrepancy between the sum of district totals for the CREC region and the sum of particular racial categories for the region. That discrepancy is about 600 students difference. 2. In several instances, I had to make estimates of numbers of students in low-incidence racial/ethnic categories of race/ethnicity. The State suppresses counts of students that are 5 or fewer. This estimation does not fully explain the discrepancy listed above.

