Posted on by Dave Tatem

J Term 2018 Week 1

Week 1 Schedule:

Day 1, Jan 1/8

Readings/Videos

Morning Class Session:

Afternoon Flight Session:

  • Flight simulator practice on FPVFreerider
  • Learn the basics with the Syma X5C in the field house

Assignment:

Day 2, Jan 1/9

Readings/Videos

Morning Class Session:

  • Current event/Drone in the news presentation
  • FAA rules and regulations
  • Recreational/Hobbyist rules
  • Part 107 rules

Afternoon Flight Session: Mission 1 Earn Your Wings

  • Mission briefing
  • More practice with the Syma X5C in the field house
  • Outside LSC first flights with the DJI Phantoms and Spark

Assignment:

Day 3, Jan 1/11

Readings/Videos

Morning Class Session:

  • Current event/Drone in the news presentation
  • More rules and regulations
  • Airspace
  • Weather and METARs
  • Writing a flight plan

Afternoon Flight Session: Mission Dronie

  • Mission Briefing
  • Athletic fields
  • Long walk

Assignment:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *