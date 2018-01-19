J Term 2018 Week 1

Week 1 Schedule:
Day 1, Jan 1/8
Readings/Videos
- Complete Pre-class survey
- Part 107 Advisory Circular
- FAA Interpretation of Educational Use of UAS
- Trinity College Draft Drone Policy
- Watch: How to Fly a Multirotor
Morning Class Session:
- Course overview
- Basic safety
- Team roles and configuration
- Meet the fleet: Syma X5C, DJI Phantom 4 Pro, DJI Spark
Afternoon Flight Session:
- Flight simulator practice on FPVFreerider
- Learn the basics with the Syma X5C in the field house
Assignment:
- Start filling out Mission 1: Earn Your Wings self-evaluation
Day 2, Jan 1/9
Readings/Videos
Morning Class Session:
- Current event/Drone in the news presentation
- FAA rules and regulations
- Recreational/Hobbyist rules
- Part 107 rules
Afternoon Flight Session: Mission 1 Earn Your Wings
- Mission briefing
- More practice with the Syma X5C in the field house
- Outside LSC first flights with the DJI Phantoms and Spark
Assignment:
Day 3, Jan 1/11
Readings/Videos
- FAA Remote Pilot Study Guide (focus on chapters 1-3)
- FAA Part 107 Fact Sheet
Morning Class Session:
- Current event/Drone in the news presentation
- More rules and regulations
- Airspace
- Weather and METARs
- Writing a flight plan
Afternoon Flight Session: Mission Dronie
- Mission Briefing
- Athletic fields
- Long walk
Assignment:
- Submit your dronie from Mission 2
- Know your hometown airspace
- Submit final project topic idea