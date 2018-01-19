J Term 2018 Week 2

Week 2 Schedule
Day 4, Jan 1/16
Readings/Videos
Morning Class Session:
- Current event/Drone in the news presentation
- Final Project discussion
- Photogrammetry Lab
Afternoon Flight Session:
- Mather Quad data collection
- Athletic Fields
- Chapel
Assignment:
- Photogrammetry Lab result and write up
Day 5, Jan 1/17
Readings/Videos
- Center for the Study of the Drone Year in Review
- Case Study: Smith College San Salvador Island
- Watch Documentary on Smith College Research Trip to St. Catherine’s Island
Morning Class Session:
- Current event/Drone in the news presentation
- Mapping with Arc GIS lab
Afternoon Flight Session:
- Lab time to work on Photogrammetry assignment, GIS assignment or final projects. (Snow day so no flying outside and we were getting bored inside the field house)
Day 6, Jan 1/18
Readings/Videos
- Watch Russ Stark, Griffiss International Airport Commissioner talk from Dronefest 2017 Colgate University
Morning Class Session:
- Current event/Drone in the news presentation
- Airspace and weather deep dive
Afternoon Flight Session:
- Final project data collection flights all over campus
Day 7, Jan 1/18
Project Presentations