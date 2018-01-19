Posted on by Dave Tatem

J Term 2018 Week 2

Week 2 Schedule

Day 4, Jan 1/16

Readings/Videos

Morning Class Session:

  • Current event/Drone in the news presentation
  • Final Project discussion
  • Photogrammetry Lab

Afternoon Flight Session:

  • Mather Quad data collection
  • Athletic Fields
  • Chapel

Assignment:

  • Photogrammetry Lab result and write up

Day 5, Jan 1/17

Readings/Videos

Morning Class Session:

  • Current event/Drone in the news presentation
  • Mapping with Arc GIS lab

Afternoon Flight Session:

  • Lab time to work on Photogrammetry assignment, GIS assignment or final projects. (Snow day so no flying outside and we were getting bored inside the field house)

Day 6, Jan 1/18

Readings/Videos

Morning Class Session:

  • Current event/Drone in the news presentation
  • Airspace and weather deep dive

Afternoon Flight Session:

  • Final project data collection flights all over campus

Day 7, Jan 1/18

Project Presentations

