Derailing the Public Education Express: Why Detracking Failed in Montclair, New Jersey

In September of 1977, the city of Montclair, New Jersey opened its first Magnet school with the goal of encouraging voluntary desegregation. Like many school systems across the country, Montclair was searching for ways to attract white families to enroll their children in predominantly black schools, by promising challenging academic programs.[1] The plan appeared to be successful. By the 1990s, Montclair had desegregated schools so that students were in racially mixed buildings however, administrators felt that segregation was occurring within the set up of academic tracking.

Tracking refers to “the practice of putting a small group of high achieving students into separate advanced or honors classes.”[2] Montclair High School followed the common practice of most high schools at the time, with four levels – lower, regular, honors, and AP. Unfortunately, students and teachers both complained that these tracks reinforced racial segregation and did nothing to enhance students’ learning, regardless of their tracking level.

In the documentary Off Track: Classroom Privilege for All, Michelle Fine, Professor of Psychology at the CUNY Graduate Center, explained, “We don’t need public education to reproduce social class and race discrepancies. We’ve got a larger society that’s more than happy to do that… The task of public education is to interrupt those discrepancies and create a broader set of opportunities for everybody”[3]

In 1993, Bernadette Anand, the Head of the Montclair High School English Department, along with some of her colleagues, persuaded the Montclair Board of Education to dismantle the distinct tracks in English and create a High Honors World Literature course that all 9th graders would take. The goal of the course was to present “diverse cultural and literary perspectives to a racially balanced, heterogeneous group of freshmen in a cooperative learning setting.”[4] In September of 1994, eager first year students flooded the halls of Montclair High School, becoming the first class in its history to participate in the detracking movement. Among faculty and students the program was labeled a success. Students felt more challenged by their peers and believed they were opened to diverse perspectives that they would not have experienced in the previously tracked classes. Yet, in less than a decade the program died out and tracking was re-implemented.

This essay seeks to examine the implementation of detracking in Montclair, and in similar districts, as a way to understand the rise of the detracking movement and answer why the movement has not become the norm in public education.

Deeply rooted and conflicting American predispositions made detracking difficult in the United States education system. On one hand American democracy encourages Americans to believe that public education is a right for all children. On the other hand Americans believe in competitive individualism and the quest for success. Underlying both of these attitudes is a bias that race and class have an effect on education. Detracking “seems to involve a critical rethinking of fundamental educational norms” that the United States is yet unable to settle.[5] For detracking to take hold in the United States Americans would have to fearlessly reshape power structures that pervade our society. Detracking did not gain momentum in Montclair for two reasons: First, board members feared that parents would withdraw their students from public schools if they dismantled the tracks. Second, many students, parents, and board members had difficulty accepting the idea that mixed ability classrooms could lead to a higher, not lower, standard of education.

Starting as early as the turn of the 1990s, the detracking movement drew public attention. Some sociologists, educators, parents and reformers were concerned that tracking follows societal norms and disproportionately disadvantages low-income, black, and Latino school children.[6] In Montclair in 1992, for example, the top track English classes had thirteen black students and sixty-three white students while the lowest track had a complete reversal of racial makeup with seventy-two black students and just seven white students.[7]

Oaks and Lipton explain that tracking follows the rule that there is a fixed capacity of knowledge that a student is able to learn and this fixed capacity is universally measurable.[8] Low income and people of color are stereotyped to have a lesser capacity to learn. Politicians and faculty find it easy to apply tracking in schools, accepting its flaws as a normal part of American culture. However, Oaks and Lipton explain that when schools decided they wanted students to convey intelligence and growth, tracking no longer made sense.[9] Based on these prejudices, educators began to support detracking when they looked at theories of multiple intelligence and these same educators began to disapprove of homogeneous classroom structure.

Teachers saw the benefit of a multicultural education and realized that race, class, and culture differences make a classroom rich and that having students who have varying strengths and weaknesses makes every student stronger in some aspect. Now, many progressive educators find tracking to be detrimental to student’s learning. However, old habits are hard to overcome thus, tracking is still a common practice in public schools.

As mentioned above, in Montclair, board members feared that parents would withdraw their students from public schools if they dismantled the tracks. In addition, many students, parents, and board members had difficulty accepting that mixed ability classrooms did not mean a lower standard of education. The new program appalled parents of “high achievers”. Both the parents of these high achieving students and the students themselves, who were looking to attend college, felt the pressure to take the highest level courses offered, for fear that they would not be accepted to a good college without “AP” or “Honors” classes written on their transcripts. The new detracking system would deny them those coveted labels. Even if learning was richer and the classroom discussions stronger many of these students could not put their faith in a program without the label AP or Honors.

The failure to garner support for these racially balanced classes is the fundamental problem with the detracking movement, especially in Montclair. People were not willing to risk their children’s future for what they perceive is a lesser education. “Educators and parents are aware that these students have been advantaged educationally by these special programs, and, even if those advantages have been gained at the expense of other students, no one is eager to see any students wind up with less than they had before.”[10] This process draws to the American Ideal of individualism and the drive to be successful. American ideology teaches that citizens should all be able to receive an education but they should work for that level of education that is. The breakdown of tracked classes disproportionally favors white, middle to upper class students, not solely for their academic achievements but also because of their socioeconomic status.

The superintendent of schools in the late 1990s was feeling the pressure put on by parents. Parents began withdrawing their white students from Montclair public schools with transcripts requested to be sent to private or parochial schools in the area. By 1997, school officials were noticing a trend- that white parents were withdrawing students not just from the high school; they were withdrawing their middle school children in even greater numbers. School officials noted that even families of color were pulling their kids from the schools and explained this theme as those who could afford to pull their kids from public school were doing so, regardless of race.[11] “People in town have come to call this exodus ‘bright flight,’ unwittingly equating economic standing and intelligence.”[12]

Other schools in different parts of the country have experienced similar pressures. Amy Stuart Wells and Irene Serna conducted a three-year study of ten racially and socioeconomically mixed schools that were detracking. In the study, Wells and Serna focus on “the role of elite parents and how their political and cultural capital enables them to influence and resist efforts to dismantle or lessen tracking in their children’s schools.”[13] Wells and Serna discovered how elite parents are able to dictate or dismantle education reform.

Another study, though, found benefits in schools that detracked, beyond Montclair. In 1997, Chicago Public Schools required all incoming freshmen take Algebra I. As a result, low-level math classes were eliminated and although students could be placed into higher classes based on prior mathematics test scores, students were more likely to be placed in Algebra I classes with a group of peers ranging in math ability, race, class, gender, etc. A 2014 study by the University of Chicago Consortium on Chicago School Research further examined the results of detracking in Chicago public school algebra. They looked from 1998 to 2003 when students very clearly in heterogeneous mixed classes. “For students with low initial mathematics achievement, there was a slight positive relationship between the average initial achievements of their peers, suggesting that heterogeneous grouping was beneficial to low-achieving students.”[14]

Montclair did not keep the detracked method like the schools in Chicago did. The solution Montclair developed to cope with the loss of students in the public school system was to create a magnet middle school- The Renaissance Magnet School. Bernadette Anand who had been at the forefront of the detracking plan in Montclair was granted new authority and began focusing her attention on this new magnet school which would seek to alleviate racial pressures and further desegregate it’s public schools.

Like before the plan appeared to work, however, Renaissance became the only middle school of three in Montclair with a larger population of white students than students of color. “White attrition dominated school board discussions. That’s what they cared about,” Anand explained, “They felt that if the whites left, the whole town would go down.”[15]

Renaissance did things that detracking in Montclair high sought to do, like creating a learning environment that encouraged students with different racial, cultural, or economic backgrounds to challenge each other in the classroom. At the same time, though, by 1998, issues of white privilege were striking in Renaissance middle school as white students were disproportionally represented.[16]

Off Track: Classroom Privilege for All covers a handful of different students as they make their way through their first year at Montclair High School. One of the key aspects to the detracking program was that after the 9th grade students would enter 10th grade returning to their prior tracking levels in English. In one scene two students sat in a stairwell talking. Both were in the 10th grade and had completed the newly required High Honors World Literature course. One girl was a white student enrolled in all high achieving classes and the other was a black girl in regular classes. They discussed the noticeable differences in the classes, the obvious racial inequality that plagued the halls of Montclair High. What they touched on, that is of great importance to the detracking movement, was how the students missed being able to challenge each other in the classroom. They knew that they were put on different tracks but they questioned each other’s interpretations of books like “The Legend of La Llorona” by Rudolfo A. Anaya or “The Tempest” by William Shakespeare in ways that peers in their tracked classes did not.[17] They missed the perspectives from students with different cultures, experiences, and frames of mind that the detracked class offered. Yet, even with these benefits, the politics of detracking were too much for Montclair High School.

This essay examined the implementation of detracking in Montclair and in similar racially mixed school districts as a way to understand the rise of the detracking movement and answer why the movement was not sustained in the public education system. The pressure white, elite parents placed on the superintendents and the entire school districts was enough to stiffen any education reform progressives tried to implement. The fear that droves of students would withdraw from public education was enough of a threat to banish the detracking movement from Montclair. These elite parents were focused solely on the benefit of their children and were unwilling to accept that mixed ability classrooms were more likely to enhance their child’s education rather than hinder it. Although detracking has been successful in some school districts, tracking is still the norm in the United States public education system.

