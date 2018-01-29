Inequality in American Education through Digital Storytelling

Public lecture by digital journalist Alvin Chang

Tuesday, February 27th 2018, 12:15-1:15pm

Terrace Rooms, Mather Student Center, Trinity College, Hartford CT

Alvin Chang is Senior Graphics Reporter at Vox.com in New York City, and previously he was a data journalist at the Connecticut Mirror in Hartford CT. He recently published a series of interactive digital essays on educational inequality, poverty, racial discrimination, and higher education. We encourage audience members to explore at least one of his essays below before attending this lecture.

Register to help us provide light lunch for all at this free public event

Explore Alvin Chang’s recent works:

“We Can Draw School Zones to Make Classrooms Less Segregated,” Vox, January 8, 2018, https://www.vox.com/2018/1/8/16822374/school-segregation-gerrymander-map.

“This Game Shows How College Admissions Discriminates Against the Poor,” Vox, November 1, 2017, https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/11/1/16526202/college-scholarship-tycoon-game.

“The Subtle Ways Colleges Discriminate Against Poor Students, Explained with a Cartoon,” Vox, https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/2017/9/11/16270316/college-mobility-culture.

“School Segregation Didn’t Go Away. It Just Evolved.,” Vox, July 27, 2017,https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/27/16004084/school-segregation-evolution.

“Living in a Poor Neighborhood Changes Everything about Your Life,” Vox, June 6, 2016, http://www.vox.com/2016/6/6/11852640/cartoon-poor-neighborhoods.

“This Cartoon Explains How the Rich Got Rich and the Poor Got Poor,” Vox, May 23, 2016, http://www.vox.com/2016/5/23/11704246/wealth-inequality-cartoon.

Co-sponsored by the Educational Studies Program, American Studies Program, Educational Technology, Sociology Department, Urban Education Initiative, and others at Trinity College. For questions, contact jack.dougherty@trincoll.edu