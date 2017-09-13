“Color of Law” with Hartford partners, students at Trinity

Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law, spoke about “the forgotten history of how our government segregated America” with a packed audience in the Washington Room at Mather Student Center on September 12, 2017. This public event brought together a broad audience: Hartford community partners, history classes from the Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, and students, staff, and faculty from Trinity College.

Professor Jack Dougherty introduced the speaker and presented a visual vocabulary of segregated housing barriers. Erin Boggs from the Open Communities Alliance, a statewide fair housing advocacy group, unveiled their new report, Out of Balance: Subsidized Housing, Segregation, and Opportunity in Connecticut. Professor Davarian Baldwin provided commentary and moderated the audience discussion with the author. This event was co-organized by the Open Communities Alliance and the Educational Studies Program at Trinity, and co-sponsored by Urban Education Initiatives, the Center for Urban and Global Studies, Multicultural Affairs, Political Science, Public Policy & Law, Sociology, and Prof. Davarian Baldwin at Trinity.

A video of the event will be posted here soon.



