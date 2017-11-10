Faculty Job: Ed Studies and Social Science Research Methods

Visiting Assistant Professor in Educational Studies & Social Science Research Methods, Trinity College, Hartford CT

Trinity College, located in the capital city of Hartford, Connecticut, invites applications for a three-year visiting assistant professor in Educational Studies and Social Science Research Methods. This new position is designed to enhance undergraduate teaching and learning in qualitative and quantitative methods in the interdisciplinary Educational Studies Program and the Sociology Department, and the College at large.

The successful candidate will teach four courses per year:

introductory Educ 200: Analyzing Schools,

Socl 201: Research Methods in Social Science,

a mid-level Sociology of Education seminar, and

either the Educ 400: Senior Research Seminar or another elective.

In addition, the candidate will provide support for social science teaching, learning, and research, as part of a larger team of professionals.

Candidates must be ABD or hold a PhD in education, sociology, or a related field, with college-level teaching experience. Excellent opportunities to collaborate with urban education partners, the Community Learning Initiative, the Liberal Arts Action Lab, the Consortium on High Achievement and Success, and the Center for Urban and Global Studies at Trinity.

Please submit a cover letter, CV, graduate school transcripts (unofficial or official), sample syllabus (or other evidence of teaching experience), and contact information for at least three references (who we will contact if your application advances) at https://trincoll.peopleadmin.com/postings/1489.

Review of applications will begin on January 2nd and continue until position is filled. Applications from women and minorities are especially encouraged. Trinity College is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer.