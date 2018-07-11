Faculty Search: Assistant Professor in Educational Studies (Urban and Global Education)

The interdisciplinary Educational Studies Program at Trinity College, located in the capital city of Hartford, Connecticut, seek an outstanding tenure-track Assistant Professor in the area of Urban and Global Education. The successful candidate will bridge Trinity’s dual strengths — urban engagement and global learning — by teaching and researching in areas such as anthropology of education, immigrants and schools, bilingual or multicultural learning, comparative education, and/or ethnographic methods. In addition, the candidate will teach one section of the introductory urban education course with participant-observation placements in nearby Hartford public schools, and contribute to the Community Action Gateway for first-year students. Applicants should hold a doctorate in education or a social science discipline before the position begins in August 2019, as well as teaching experience and a research program. Excellent opportunities to collaborate with the Anthropology Department, Center for Hartford Engagement and Research (including Community Learning; Liberal Arts Action Lab; Urban Education Initiatives), the Center for Urban and Global Studies, the Center for Caribbean Studies, the Consortium on High Achievement and Success, and the Office of Study Away at Trinity. Teaching load is 2/2 for the first two years (and 3/2 thereafter) with a one-semester leave every fourth year. Competitive salary and benefits, plus a start-up expense fund. Learn more about the Educational Studies Program and Trinity College.

Apply by September 30th 2018 at https://trincoll.peopleadmin.com/postings/search to receive full consideration. Submit a cover letter (connecting your teaching and research interests with our urban liberal arts college), CV, graduate school transcripts (official or unofficial), a sample syllabus, a sample of scholarly writing, and contact information (including email addresses) for three references. Once a completed dossier is submitted, automatic emails will be generated to each reference provider, directing each referee to a unique URL where he or she must go to upload a letter of recommendation. Applicants using Interfolio (or other dossier service) should provide the appropriate unique Interfolio email address for each reference letter writer.

Trinity College is a coeducational independent, nonsectarian liberal arts college with approximately 2,200 undergraduate students and 200 faculty members, located in Hartford, Connecticut. Candidates should have a strong commitment to undergraduate and interdisciplinary teaching in a liberal arts context, and a well-articulated plan for sustained research. The College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer committed to attracting and supporting a faculty of women and men who fully represent the racial, ethnic, and cultural diversity of the United States. We seek applications from minorities, women, and other under-represented groups.