Monday Feb 5th, 2018, 4-5pm in McCook 201 conference room

Come meet with our external reviewers, Professor Grace Kao from Yale University and Professor Lucy Mule from Smith College, in this once-a-decade opportunity to share your feedback about the Educational Studies Program with outside evaluators. What works well? What could be improved? For background, see the Ed Studies self-assessment report and the full schedule for their two-day visit.