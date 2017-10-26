Start planning for Spring 2018 with Ed Studies

Dear Ed Studies students and majors,

Here’s several resources from the new Ed Studies website to help you start planning for Spring 2018 course registration.

Advising Week — week of November 6th (but start earlier!)

Pre-registration — week of November 13th (seniors, juniors, sophs, FYs)

Learn how to declare an Ed Studies major, and see also the full list of Ed Studies and cross-referenced courses. To learn more about the major or to discuss your interests, book a 20-minute appointment on the online calendar for Professor Jack Dougherty, Director of Ed Studies.

For students interested in Pathways to Teaching, set up an appointment with Jill Mack, teacher preparation licensure advisor from the University of St. Joseph, who will hold office hours at Peter B’s library cafe at Trinity College on Tuesday October 31st from 9am-3pm. Email her in advance (jmack@usj.edu) to tell her when you’d like to talk with her at Trinity that day.

Also, join a Hartford community research team and earn 2 Trinity credits with the Liberal Arts Action Lab. Fulfills the Ed Studies research methods requirement and also Numerical & Symbolic Reasoning distribution requirement, and also counts toward other majors (such as Human Rights, Public Policy & Law, Urban Studies, and others). Apply online by October 31st at http://commons.trincoll.edu/action-lab

For any questions about Ed Studies, contact Professor Jack Dougherty (jack.dougherty@trincoll.edu) or book an appointment online.