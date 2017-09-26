Stefania Ruibal ’19 on study-away at DIS Copenhagen

Stefania Ruibal ’19, a double-major in Ed Studies and Psychology, shares this note and photos from her study-away semester at DIS Copenhagen in Denmark:

I’ve been having an amazing time abroad. “Children in a Multicultural Context” has been an unbelievable class. I am placed in an all-Turkish school with first-and second-generation immigrants to Denmark. It is an amazing experience and am getting lots of opportunities to teach English and am learning a lot about the Danish as well as the Turkish culture around education. Also, I’ve been visiting lots of schools around Denmark. Went to a “forest kindergarten” yesterday where the students get to be outside all day and learn about nature.