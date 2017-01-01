Final (207)

Final Exam – (finals week schedule)
- TA session with Allison:
- tbd
- Extra Office Hours:
- tbd
- Additional practice problems (coming soon….)
The Exam
- The final exam will be approximately 1/3 new material and 2/3 old material
- You need to bring:
- one page (one side of one page) of hand-written notes
- a writing utensil (should be some sort of pencil — using a pen is a TERRIBLE idea for a math or statistics exam)
- I will provide you with:
- Normal and t-tables (yellow and green sheet version)
- scratch paper
- basic calculator
- Topics — New Material (Chapter 11. Roughly 33% of the exam):
- Linear Regression (Chapter 11)
- Calculating the regression line and sum of squares error
- Calculating the correlation coefficient (r) and the coefficient of determination (R^2)
- null-hypothesis testing on the slope \beta_1 (and its relationship with r)
- confidence intervals for \beta_1
- using logarithms to transform exponential or power relationships into linear relationships
- Linear Regression (Chapter 11)
- Topics — Old Material (Chapters 1-8 and Investigations. Roughly 67% of the exam):
- Data (Chapter 2)
- Graphical Methods for Describing Data – histograms, bar plots, box plots
- Calculating the mean and standard deviation and z-scores of data
- Probability (Chapter 3)
- Unions and Intersections
- Complements
- Conditional Probabilities
- Independence
- Bayes Rule
- Random Variables (Chapter 4 and 5)
- Calculating Expected Values and Standard Deviations (SD for discrete RV only)
- Binomial Random Variable
- Normal Random Variable
- Using tree diagrams to calculate probabilities (intersections, unions, complements, and conditional probs -including Bayes Rule)
- Using two-way tables to calculate probabilities (intersections, unions, conditional, complements)
- Sampling Distributions (Chapter 6)
- Central Limit Theorem
- Generating sampling Distributions
- Confidence Intervals (Chapter 7)
- Confidence Interval for a mean using z-statistic
- Confidence Interval for a mean using t-statistic
- Confidence Interval for population proportion (using z)
- Determining the Sample Size (for a specified sampling error)
- Hypothesis Testing (Chapter 8)
- Writing null and alternative hypothesis (in english and mathematicaly)
- Finding rejection regions
- Hypothesis testing of a mean using z-statistic
- Hypothesis testing of a mean using t-statistic
- Hypothesis testing of a population proportion (using z)
- Calculating and describing Type I error, Type II error, and the Power
- Investigations
- For population proportions: simulating the p-value, normal approximation of the p-value, exact p-value
- Using the 1-proportion applet and the power applet
- Writing null and alternative hypothesis
- Using a confidence interval to determine when the null hypothesis can be rejected
- Data (Chapter 2)
Preparing for the Exam:
- General Tips:
- Review your class notes and solve the examples WITHOUT looking at the solutions
- Review (redo) the HW
- Review the definitions from the Chapters (google doc)
- Attend office hours
- Attend our TA session
- Redo your old exams
- Read the textbook