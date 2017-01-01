Final (207)

Final Exam –  (finals week schedule)

The Exam

  • The final exam will be approximately 1/3 new material and 2/3 old material
  • You need to bring:
    • one page (one side of one page) of hand-written notes
    • a writing utensil (should be some sort of pencil — using a pen is a TERRIBLE idea for a math or statistics exam)
  • I will provide you with:
    • Normal and t-tables (yellow and green sheet version)
    • scratch paper
    • basic calculator
  • Topics — New Material  (Chapter 11. Roughly 33% of the exam):
    • Linear Regression (Chapter 11)
      • Calculating the regression line and sum of squares error
      • Calculating the correlation coefficient (r) and the coefficient of determination (R^2)
      • null-hypothesis testing on the slope \beta_1 (and its relationship with r)
      • confidence intervals for \beta_1
      • using logarithms to transform exponential or power relationships into linear relationships
  • Topics — Old Material  (Chapters 1-8 and Investigations. Roughly 67% of the exam):
    • Data (Chapter 2)
      • Graphical Methods for Describing Data – histograms, bar plots, box plots
      • Calculating the mean and standard deviation and z-scores of data
    • Probability (Chapter 3)
      • Unions and Intersections
      • Complements
      • Conditional Probabilities
      • Independence
      • Bayes Rule
    • Random Variables (Chapter 4 and 5)
      • Calculating Expected Values and Standard Deviations (SD for discrete RV only)
      • Binomial Random Variable
      • Normal Random Variable
      • Using tree diagrams to calculate probabilities (intersections, unions, complements, and conditional probs -including Bayes Rule)
      • Using two-way tables to calculate probabilities (intersections, unions, conditional, complements)
    • Sampling Distributions (Chapter 6)
      • Central Limit Theorem
      • Generating sampling Distributions
    • Confidence Intervals (Chapter 7)
      • Confidence Interval for a mean using z-statistic
      • Confidence Interval for a mean using t-statistic
      • Confidence Interval for population proportion (using z)
      • Determining the Sample Size (for a specified sampling error)
    • Hypothesis Testing (Chapter 8)
      • Writing null and alternative hypothesis (in english and mathematicaly)
      • Finding rejection regions
      • Hypothesis testing of a mean using z-statistic
      • Hypothesis testing of a mean using t-statistic
      • Hypothesis testing of a population proportion (using z)
      • Calculating and describing Type I error, Type II error, and the Power
    • Investigations
      • For population proportions: simulating the p-value, normal approximation of the p-value, exact p-value
      • Using the 1-proportion applet and the power applet
      • Writing null and alternative hypothesis
      • Using a confidence interval to determine when the null hypothesis can be rejected

Preparing for the Exam:

  • General Tips:
  • Review your class notes and solve the examples WITHOUT looking at the solutions
  • Review (redo) the HW
  • Review the definitions from the Chapters (google doc)
  • Attend office hours
  • Attend our TA session
  • Redo your old exams
  • Read the textbook