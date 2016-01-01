Final Exam (131)

The Final Exam is Monday, 12/19 at 3:00 PM in Seabury N217

The exam will be cumulative. It will cover Chapters 0-3 and all five of the “interludes”

The Exam

Functions ( Chapter 0 ) inverse functions, 1-1 functions, piecewise defined functions, transformations, compositions, even and odd functions Finding roots of ‘simple’ polynomials and of rational functions Determine the domain of a function Trigonometric functions Exponential and Logarithmic functions

) Limits ( Chapter 1 ) Evaluating limits from a graph and a formula One-sided limits and determining whether a limit exists Limits and Horizontal Asymptotes Limits and Vertical Asymptotes Using the Limit Rules to evaluate more complicated limits Recognizing and Evaluating Limits of Indeterminate Form Applying the epsilon-delta definition of a limit (or epsilon-N or delta-M) Continuity and limits Using the definition of continuity (the three parts) One-sided continuity Distinguishing between jump, removable, and infinite discontinuities The Squeeze Theorem Applying the Extreme Value Theorem Applying Intermediate Value Theorem

) Derivatives (Chapter 2 ) Relationship between derivative and average rate of change Relationship between slope of secant lines and slope of tangent lines Limit Definition of Derivative Calculating Derivatives Using: Constant Multiple Rule Power Rule Sum Rule Product Rule Quotient Rule Chain Rule Implicit Differentiation Exponential Rule Log Rules Trig rules Logarithmic Derivatives (taking logarithm first then taking derivatives) Newton’s Method for root finding

) Differential Equations ( Interludes ) Verifying Solutions to Differential Equations ( HW 9: #3,4 ) Solving linear differential equations (exponential growth/decay, Newtons Law of Cooling) ( HW 9: #3, HW 10: #2) Slope Fields Sketching solutions on a slope field ( HW 11: #3) matching slope fields to differential equations ( Worksheets and Exam 3 ) Euler’s Method on a slope field ( HW 11:# 3) Euler’s Method: Calculating the approximations ( HW 11: #3)

) Applications of the Derivative ( Chapter 3 ) Derivatives and their graphs ( Section 3.3 Examples 3&4 ) 1st derivative: increasing/decreasing intervals, critical points, first derivative test for classifying critical points 2nd derivative – concave up/down intervals, inflection points, second derivative test for classifying critical points sketching graphs using 1st and 2nd derivatives and asymptotes, intercept Mean Value Thm and Rolle’s Thm (checking the assumptions, calculating “c”) Finding max and mins of a function (checking critical points and endpoints) ( Section 3.4 Example 1 ) Optimization (word problems) ( Section 3.4 Examples 2,3,4, Problems 35-62 ) Related Rates (word problems) ( Section 3.5 Examples 1-4, Problems 37-61 ) L’Hopitals Rule for indeterminate limits ( Section 3.6 Examples 1-4, Problems 15-64 )

