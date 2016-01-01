Final Exam (131)

The Final Exam is Monday, 12/19 at 3:00 PM in Seabury N217
The exam will be cumulative. It will cover Chapters 0-3 and all five of the “interludes”
The Exam
- Functions (Chapter 0)
- inverse functions, 1-1 functions, piecewise defined functions, transformations, compositions, even and odd functions
- Finding roots of ‘simple’ polynomials and of rational functions
- Determine the domain of a function
- Trigonometric functions
- Exponential and Logarithmic functions
- Limits (Chapter 1)
- Evaluating limits from a graph and a formula
- One-sided limits and determining whether a limit exists
- Limits and Horizontal Asymptotes
- Limits and Vertical Asymptotes
- Using the Limit Rules to evaluate more complicated limits
- Recognizing and Evaluating Limits of Indeterminate Form
- Applying the epsilon-delta definition of a limit (or epsilon-N or delta-M)
- Continuity and limits
- Using the definition of continuity (the three parts)
- One-sided continuity
- Distinguishing between jump, removable, and infinite discontinuities
- The Squeeze Theorem
- Applying the Extreme Value Theorem
- Applying Intermediate Value Theorem
- Derivatives (Chapter 2)
- Relationship between derivative and average rate of change
- Relationship between slope of secant lines and slope of tangent lines
- Limit Definition of Derivative
- Calculating Derivatives Using:
- Constant Multiple Rule
- Power Rule
- Sum Rule
- Product Rule
- Quotient Rule
- Chain Rule
- Implicit Differentiation
- Exponential Rule
- Log Rules
- Trig rules
- Logarithmic Derivatives (taking logarithm first then taking derivatives)
- Newton’s Method for root finding
- Differential Equations (Interludes)
- Verifying Solutions to Differential Equations (HW 9: #3,4)
- Solving linear differential equations (exponential growth/decay, Newtons Law of Cooling) (HW 9: #3, HW 10: #2)
- Slope Fields
- Sketching solutions on a slope field (HW 11: #3)
- matching slope fields to differential equations (Worksheets and Exam 3)
- Euler’s Method on a slope field (HW 11:# 3)
- Euler’s Method: Calculating the approximations (HW 11: #3)
- Applications of the Derivative (Chapter 3)
- Derivatives and their graphs (Section 3.3 Examples 3&4)
- 1st derivative: increasing/decreasing intervals, critical points, first derivative test for classifying critical points
- 2nd derivative – concave up/down intervals, inflection points, second derivative test for classifying critical points
- sketching graphs using 1st and 2nd derivatives and asymptotes, intercept
- Mean Value Thm and Rolle’s Thm (checking the assumptions, calculating “c”)
- Finding max and mins of a function (checking critical points and endpoints) (Section 3.4 Example 1)
- Optimization (word problems) (Section 3.4 Examples 2,3,4, Problems 35-62)
- Related Rates (word problems) (Section 3.5 Examples 1-4, Problems 37-61)
- L’Hopitals Rule for indeterminate limits (Section 3.6 Examples 1-4, Problems 15-64)
- Derivatives and their graphs (Section 3.3 Examples 3&4)
- Details:
- I will provide the exam, scratch paper, and a basic calculator.
- You need to bring a pencil (using pen is a terrible idea for a math exam and I will take away points if you use a pen unless you clear it with me first).
- Make sure you cell phone is off (or on airplane mode) and put away in your backpack.
Preparing for the Exam:
- Redo the Midterm Exams
- Redo the Quizzes
- Work though the green highlighted problems and exams above
- Read the textbook and work through the examples WITHOUT looking at the solutions
- Review your class notes and solve the examples WITHOUT looking at the solutions
- Redo the HW
- Attend office hours
- VOX.com tips for “studying smarter”
- Get plenty of sleep and eat well!
- Good luck!!