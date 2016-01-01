Final Exam (131)

The Final Exam is Monday, 12/19 at 3:00 PM in Seabury N217

The exam will be cumulative. It will cover Chapters 0-3 and all five of the “interludes”

The Exam

  • Functions (Chapter 0)
    • inverse functions, 1-1 functions, piecewise defined functions, transformations, compositions, even and odd functions
    • Finding roots of ‘simple’ polynomials and of rational functions
    • Determine the domain of a function
    • Trigonometric functions
    • Exponential and Logarithmic functions
  • Limits (Chapter 1)
    • Evaluating limits from a graph and a formula
    • One-sided limits and determining whether a limit exists
    • Limits and Horizontal Asymptotes
    • Limits and Vertical Asymptotes
    • Using the Limit Rules to evaluate more complicated limits
    • Recognizing and Evaluating Limits of Indeterminate Form
    • Applying the epsilon-delta definition of a limit (or epsilon-N or delta-M)
    • Continuity and limits
      • Using the definition of continuity (the three parts)
      • One-sided continuity
      • Distinguishing between jump, removable, and infinite discontinuities
    • The Squeeze Theorem
    • Applying the Extreme Value Theorem
    • Applying Intermediate Value Theorem
  • Derivatives (Chapter 2)
    • Relationship between derivative and average rate of change
    • Relationship between slope of secant lines and slope of tangent lines
    • Limit Definition of Derivative
    • Calculating Derivatives Using:
      • Constant Multiple Rule
      • Power Rule
      • Sum Rule
      • Product Rule
      • Quotient Rule
      • Chain Rule
      • Implicit Differentiation
      • Exponential Rule
      • Log Rules
      • Trig rules
    • Logarithmic Derivatives (taking logarithm first then taking derivatives)
    • Newton’s Method for root finding
  • Differential Equations (Interludes)
    • Verifying Solutions to Differential Equations (HW 9: #3,4)
    • Solving linear differential equations (exponential growth/decay, Newtons Law of Cooling) (HW 9: #3, HW 10: #2)
    • Slope Fields
      • Sketching solutions on a slope field (HW 11: #3)
      • matching slope fields to differential equations (Worksheets and Exam 3)
      • Euler’s Method on a slope field (HW 11:# 3)
    • Euler’s Method: Calculating the approximations (HW 11: #3)
  • Applications of the Derivative (Chapter 3)
    • Derivatives and their graphs (Section 3.3 Examples 3&4)
      • 1st derivative: increasing/decreasing intervals, critical points, first derivative test for classifying critical points
      • 2nd derivative – concave up/down intervals, inflection points, second derivative test for classifying critical points
      • sketching graphs using 1st and 2nd derivatives and asymptotes, intercept
    • Mean Value Thm and Rolle’s Thm (checking the assumptions, calculating “c”)
    • Finding max and mins of a function (checking critical points and endpoints)  (Section 3.4 Example 1)
    • Optimization (word problems) (Section 3.4 Examples 2,3,4, Problems 35-62)
    • Related Rates (word problems)  (Section 3.5 Examples 1-4, Problems 37-61)
    • L’Hopitals Rule for indeterminate limits (Section 3.6 Examples 1-4, Problems 15-64)
  • Details:
    • I will provide the exam, scratch paper, and a basic calculator.
    • You need to bring a pencil (using pen is a terrible idea for a math exam and I will take away points if you use a pen unless you clear it with me first).
    • Make sure you cell phone is off (or on airplane mode) and put away in your backpack.

    Preparing for the Exam:

    • Redo the Midterm Exams
    • Redo the Quizzes
    • Work though the green highlighted problems and exams above
    • Read the textbook and work through the examples WITHOUT looking at the solutions
    • Review your class notes and solve the examples WITHOUT looking at the solutions
    • Redo the HW
    • Attend office hours
    • VOX.com tips for “studying smarter”
    • Get plenty of sleep and eat well!
    • Good luck!!