ENVS welcomes El Hachemi Bouali as our new Postdoctoral Fellow

It’s a bit late (El joined us about a month ago), but we are very happy to announce that Dr. El Hachemi Bouali is our new McKenna Meredith ’48 Postdoctoral fellow in Environmental Science. He follows Krista Ehlert who took a position as assistant professor with the Department of Natural Resources Management at South Dakota State University. Congratulations, Krista!

El is a geophysicist and earned his masters degree from Western Michigan University where he used persistent scatterer interferometry to study the subsidence of the Nile Delta. He is just about to earn his PhD from Michigan Technological University where he used remote sensing techniques to study landslides.

At Trinity El will use our ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment to study the extent of groundwater contamination plumes. Don’t be shy: if you are interested in his research pay him a visit in his office (McCook 123), chat for a while and maybe you got yourself a research project.

This Fall El will teach a course on Natural Hazards. It has no prerequisites, meets the natural science general education requirement, the ENVS foundational requirement for a gateway course, and (at this time) has still two open seats. What’s not to love?