Kaylen Jackson ’21

Kaylen Jackson, a 1823 Scholar, is a public policy and law major with a minor in writing, rhetoric, and media studies. During her time at Trinity she has had the opportunity to travel to Japan on the Technos International Tour. She has worked as Head Tour Guide for Admissions and as a Resident Assistant. She has served as Freshman Class Senator and Sophomore Class President in Student Government. She is a mentor for the Venture Women Leadership Program. She writes for the Trinity Tripod and is the public relations and marketing director for the Pre-Law Society. During the summer she worked with the Public Humanities Collective as a student researcher to create a transatlantic food database comparing food regulations and norms in the EU. She spent her junior year abroad on a scholarship studying politics and english at the University of Oxford in England.

Favorite TV Shows: Insecure, Broad City, and Umbrella Academy

Favorite Food: Lobster (when I can afford it)

Let’s Be Social: @kaylenmjackson

Favorite place on campus: English building! Its slightly haunted but serene