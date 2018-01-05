Where is the Bloomberg tab in Excel 2016?

Need to use the Bloomberg plugin in Excel, and don’t see the tab?

Go to https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/support/software-updates/ and download Bloomberg Office Tools. Double-click the file after it downloads, and follow the installation instructions. Launch Excel again, and you should see the Bloomberg tab.

If not,

Click the File tab, click Options, and then click the Add-Ins category.

In the Manage box at the bottom of the frame, select Excel Add-ins and then click Go.

In the Add-Ins box, check the Bloomberg Excel Tools check box, and then click OK.

Any problems, contact Cheryl Cape at cheryl.cape@trincoll.edu.