Where is the Bloomberg tab in Excel 2016?

Need to use the Bloomberg plugin in Excel, and don’t see the tab?
Go to https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/support/software-updates/ and download Bloomberg Office Tools. Double-click the file after it downloads, and follow the installation instructions. Launch Excel again, and you should see the Bloomberg tab.
If not,
- Click the File tab, click Options, and then click the Add-Ins category.
- In the Manage box at the bottom of the frame, select Excel Add-ins and then click Go.
- In the Add-Ins box, check the Bloomberg Excel Tools check box, and then click OK.
Any problems, contact Cheryl Cape at cheryl.cape@trincoll.edu.