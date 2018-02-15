Top 10 Student Uses of Bloomberg

Make Bloomberg work for you!

Apart from gaining a better understanding of the financial markets, Bloomberg can be used in a variety of different ways that can prove to be useful in your future careers.

Creating a Bloomberg email and adding it to your resume, getting real-time Bloomberg news alerts on your smartphone, and finding valuable contacts like your school alumni – are just one of the few ways in which you can use Bloomberg. The ways in which you could use Bloomberg to your advantage do not end here- see the attached pdf to read about why Bloomberg is one of the best resources to conduct research on your interviewers, analyze industries, prepare for interviews, attract future employees- and more!

Top-Tips-for-Students