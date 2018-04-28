Transcription of La Parada Market (ERWIN)- Julia Tempesta, Yisbell Marrero y Pauline Choquet

Transcripción de la entrevista de la Parada Market (Erwin)

Julia: There we go (laughs) Como te llamas?

Erwin: Erwin.

Julia: Ahh… okay… eres de la República Dominicana?

Erwin: Si, soy de la República Dominicana.

Julia: Bueno, que parte?

Erwin: Soy de la parte de Santiago. Parte Norte.

Julia: Mmm y qué piensas sobre Hartford? (laughs) ummmm

Yisbel: (laughs) Que hace?

Erwin: Ahhh vivo en Hartford por diecisiete anos.

Julia: Mhmm

Erwin: Si. Es una ciudad con sus “up and downs”

Julia: Mhmm

Erwin: Con su alta y baja. Ehhh en Latino, la manera de latino (Latino way) un poco “struggling for Latino people” to move on in this city. Para moverse adelante.

Julia: Uhmmm qué piensas del gobierno del estado o la ciudad o well del estado necesita hacer para mejorar aspectos de Hartford como la (infrastructure) uhmm y otras áreas públicas.

Erwin: Lo gobernador de Hartford y el estado de Connecticut necesita saber la área demográfica que tienen. No saben quienes son la gente que viven en Connecticut y en Hartford. El peligro. Si tu no sabes quienes son la gente demográfica que viven en una ciudad…no puedes saber la necesidad que tiene el pueblo. Si no conoces la persona o como tu puedes (manager) la persona. So la peor problema que nunca saben exactamente la zona demográfica que vive en cada pueblo del estado de Connecticut y principalmente Hartford.

Pauline: Como llegaste aqui a Hartford?

Erwin: Ehhh.. llegue (believe it or not) llegue con el motivo de trabajo de “job offering.” Long time, 1999. Mil novecientos noventa y nueve. Si. Only last one year and one month. Done. I come from (viene) de Nueva York hasta aqui. Si.

Julia: Ummm que mas? No sé qué más sabes sobre la política de los gobern.. (governors) or los politicos en Hartford.

Erwin: El problema de Hartford (believe it or not) they have how do you say it (monarchies?) si no se unen no va a tener nunca. Hartford nunca puede subir del estado… Hartford tiene mucho problema. Con todas regiones con el norte, el west, y ahora en el sud. Cualquier área te vas es “the same issue.” Tiene una problema even though there is money issues tiene mucha problema que necesita atención. Y el mayor problema de Hartford aunque está trabajando en esto y la política en Connecticut la mujer no andando mucho. La mujer no tiene mucho espacio aquí. Y vas a decir porque? Connecticut tiene el mejor basketball team- Right?

Julia: Yeah.

Erwin: Que hace Connecticut/Hartford con este? Nada. Si invirtieron siete millones en un baseball stadium y aqui no tiene fanatico de baseball. Sin embargo, no hicieron nada para UCONN. Cualquier lugar que llegaron el mundo dice “Oh Connecticut.. They know Connecticut because of basketball.” Yeah that’s the best thing and they don’t do anything- right?

Julia: Yeah

Erwin: So, ella trabaja duro para ganar todo porque no puede dar la gratitude.

Julia: Yeah

Erwin: New York City worked really hard for Yankee Stadium whatever they say they give it to them. Es la alma de Nueva York. Without Yankee Stadium in New York City it is not New York City right? Yeah but New York City gives it the space because the alma de la gente que vive en la ciudad. Aquí le saca la alma de la ciudad. No representan que necesita representan. SI yo va en otra cosa no se buscando que. Ahora, van a abrir el estadio Dino (I think) crees soccer, soccer. There are a lot of people here I believe it is more than 55% percent of the people that live in Connecticut play soccer.

Julia: Ah okay.

Erwin: No they try to give it to the people.. That should be first. You have to give what the people need. You know. Es la área demográfica el no sabe la área demográfica de Hartford ni de Connecticut entonces la política este poco en peligro. Yo creo que se unen al principio porque Connecticut no sigue adelante? They only believe that this is a wealthy state of the U.S.A but for who?

Julia: Yeah

Erwin: For three people? Yeah no wealthy not because someone comes in here and have a weekend in the house and then leave Connecticut. That does not make it a wealthy state. Not because somebody comes with millions and millions of dollars and they sleep for a whole weekend in the house and they walk away to another state to make the money. Why do they come here in this state?

Julia: The money is not going back into the city.

Erwin: If you live here and make the money in Connecticut it’s a wealthy state because you make the money here. Not a wealthy state.

Erwin: Una pregunta mas?

Yisbel: No that was great perfect gracias

Pauline, Yisbell y Julia: Thank you gracias por todo.