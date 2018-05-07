History Majors Awarded Prizes At 68th Honors Day Ceremony

By Brendan W. Clark ’21

Editor; History Major

The History Department gave six awards at the 68th annual Honors Day Ceremony on Friday, May 4th, 2018. Honors Day was introduced as part of a revival of “academic pageantry” by the Thirteenth President of the Trinity, George Keith Funston ’32, in 1950. At Honors Day, all undergraduate awards–excluding those disseminated at Commencement–are given out in the Chapel (Trinity College in the Twentieth Century).

Congratulations to all the History Department students recognized for their outstanding undergraduate scholarship!

Elenore H. Saunders ’18 won the D.G. Brinton Thompson Prize In American History. Ms. Saunders was awarded $500.00 with the prize. The prize is awarded to a thesis considered by the Department to be an excellent one in the field of American history.

Ian M. King ’18 won the Miles A. Tuttle prize. Mr. King was awarded $700.00 with the prize. The prize is awarded to a senior whose thesis considered by the Department to be an excellent one any the field of history.

Charles H. Tuckwell ’18 won the George B. Cooper Prize In British History. Mr. Tuckwell and was awarded $300.00 with the prize. The prize is awarded to a senior majoring or minoring in History considered by the Department to have done excellent work in British history.

Charles M. McMahon ’18 won the Ferguson Prize In History. Mr. McMahon was awarded $500.00 with the prize. The prize is awarded to a senior history major who has the best portfolio of essays. Essay portfolios consisted of three essays and a cover letter.

Tess E. Meagher ’20 won the George J. Mead Prize In History. Ms. Meagher was awarded $250.00 with the prize. The prize is awarded to an outstanding history major in the sophomore class.

Christopher R. Bulfinch ’18 won the Gerald A. McNamara Prize In History. Mr. Bulfinch was awarded $250.00 with the prize. The prize is awarded to a student who enlivens class discussion with intellectual debate and with extraordinary class participation.

The George J. Mead Prize In History for Scholarship In Non-English Sources was not awarded this year and a second place winner for the Ferguson Prize In History was also not awarded this year.