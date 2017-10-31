My name is Cristhian Zaldivar and I was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras and I have been living in the U.S for 9 years. Looking back 9 years ago, I never thought I would be graduating as Valedictorian in my high school. Throughout my high school career I have won many awards both in my academics a nd athletic abilities, including soccer which I am most passionate about. I have a wonderful family, who I love with all my heart and enjoy spending time with them because we have struggled and succeeded together. I’m a shy person, but when it comes to working with people, it’s a good way to build confidence in myself. One of the things that I like the most is trying new things; it’s an adventure for me and challenge to get better at communicating. There would be times that I would get frustrated because I’m not improving, but I would never give up. I have played basketball, baseball, volleyball, capture the flag football, track, and soccer. I’m always eager to try a new sport. When it comes to work I like getting it done on time and I am a very studious person who likes to prepare for tests. Currently, I’m attending Trinity College with the hope of obtaining a degree in Economics, but as time passes I’m becoming more and more interested in other fields, which I’m willing to explore. I enjoy attending Intro to Hispanic in Hartford because we learn about the history of Latinos/Hispanic culture by working with the community.