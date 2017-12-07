I decided to take my interview with the workers in El Mercado marketplace. El Mercado is located at 704 Park St, Hartford, CT. I choose this place because it provides all kinds of Latin food and the most important is that the majority of the workers in El Mercado are from Latin America, so they could give me the right information about the Latin life and Latin history in Hartford. The first thing that I noticed was that a few people only speak English, and that made it hard for me to make an interview with as many people as I wanted. I made the interview with a guy working in a mobile accessories shop at the El Mercado for more than 10 years, and he is from Yucatán, Mexico, but he lived here in Hartford for more than 20 years because of the living situation and the problem with his family income back in Mexico. His name is Miguel Ángel. The interview went really well, I asked him many questions and it lasted for 10 minutes. Here is the dialogue of the interview.

[Ziad Sakr]: how long have been here in Hartford? And what brought you here?

[Miguel]: I am here for more than 20 years now, and I bought by parents, who moved from México to Hartford for better jobs because in México we do not have enough money to buy food or to make improves in your business.

[Ziad Sakr]: How is your life here? How can you describe it for me in a wide way? How you find it here?

[Miguel]: Hartford for me is like modern ancient deeps, do you know when you go to the main city that has a statue of a man holding the earth on his shoulders, this is that place. You got intellectuals from people downtown and people from Park Street.

[Ziad Sakr]: Do you accommodate with the people here and the life here in Hartford? Can you explain to me how is your life going?

[Miguel]: I am working in customer services here so I think I meet a lot of people, many kinds of people. The people here are like me they come from nothing, like my parents who brought me here and we didn’t know what future was waiting for us, and I was raised in a house that is literally mud, and we didn’t have the money, so I can say after that that I accommodate. But honestly this is my first interview and I know you guys making this to know what is going on with the people like us here and especially the Latin community, and I know that you probably heard before you came about the killing and the shooting here and the life in Park Street. But to be honest everyone here really cooperates and like in many different places, there is the good and there also the bad, but for me, I definitely feel comfortable here.

[Ziad Sakr]: How do you describe the culture here in Hartford? What can you say about it?

[Miguel]: There is a lot of cultures. There is the Mexican culture, Dominican culture, Puerto Rican culture, Colombian culture, the whole South American culture. But the biggest culture here is the Puerto Rican culture, as if you walk in the streets you will see the Puerto Rican flags, their shields. So definitely there are

many cultures here and that what makes Hartford unique and beautiful, the diversity of cultures.

[Ziad Sakr]: Who is the best representation of the city, is it a group, or person? and why?

[Miguel]: The best representation in terms of life and positivity to make the city better, is the owner of El Mercado. The owner of this building for me is the best representation because there is like home. You know also the best representation of the city for me, is every citizen here in Hartford, because if everyone here worked hard, the city will be better. So for me, every good man is the best representation of me because we are the image of this city here.

This was the interview with me and Miguel. As first, this step that I took, made big changes in my mind about the people and the community here Hartford. The people here are so friendly and they are so generous. For example, after I finished the interview, when the people knew that I am a student in Trinity College and I made an interview about the Latin life here, they gave a free meal from the Colombian restaurant, which really made me happy and helped me know how the people here are so generous. Finally, at the end of the interview, I gained much useful information about the people here and their life, because it is different when you read a book about the culture rather than talking with the people from the culture itself. For example, when he began to talk about his life and why his family came here, and how is the life back in México, this gave me a visual review about his life and also the Mexican life. At the end, I want to say that it was a good experience to talk with people and to be closer to them, and It crushes the barrier of fear between me and talking to people.