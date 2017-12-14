BiCi Co. is a bicycle shop located in the Parkville neighborhood of Hartford, Connecticut. It was created by the Center For Latino Progress in June 2015. In 2015 there were no bicycle shops in Hartford. According to the Program Manager Joe Dickerson, “BiCi Co. was really founded with the goal of being a youth development program. The intention was to create opportunities for youth to learn a marketable skill. In this case, bicycle mechanics. They would get trained to work with bikes.” After being founded two years ago, BiCi Co. has grown and is now able to offer a wider variety of programs ranging from mechanics classes to their famous Earn-a-Bike program.