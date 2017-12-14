Dagoberto Nunez

Intro to Hispanic Hartford

December 13, 2017

Frog Hollow

Map of Frog Hollow (Photo Credit: http://www.livehartford.org/neighborhoods/froghollow.aspx).

A picture of Park Street in Frog Hollow. These are a few of the many commercial markets that are on Park Street (Photo Credit: http://plannersweb.com/2012/09/anchoring-a-neighborhood/).

Frog Hollow is a neighborhood in Hartford that has a lot of history and is now a special place in Hartford. A first, Frog Hollow was mostly farmland until 1852 before industrial companies settled in Frog Hollow building arms production companies and residential houses for the workers. This industrial work brought Danish, Irish, German, and many more kind of immigrant workers to fill in the industrial work need. The demographics of Frog hollow has changed as the decades have passed by due to multiple Hispanic immigration waves, mainly Puerto Rican people, who have settled all over Hartford, and especially in Frog Hollow, looking to work and to improve their lives. This influx of hispanics brought new life and culture to Frog Hollow because these Hispanic immigrants were making their presence felt by building a commercial market in Frog Hollow of restaurants, salons, bakeries, barbershops, etc. A perfect example that shows the hispanic influence in Frog Hollow is Park Street because it is a Hispanic hub because of the Hispanic commercial life that is on the street. This place makes anyone who is of Hispanic decent to feel comfortable because it is filled by hispanic people 24/7 constantly shopping, driving by or hanging out on the street. It is a place where one can feel at home because one is surrounded by people with similar backgrounds, who speak the same language, and get to eat traditional authentic food from their homeland. Frog Hollow has dramatically changed since its industrial days until today and this is because of the ethnic groups that have moved into the neighborhood over the decades.